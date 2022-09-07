Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe's funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during her meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Harris' ceremonial office on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this month, the White House announced Wednesday.

Harris will also visit South Korea on the Sept. 25-29 trip.

The White House said “her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The trip marks Harris' first official visits to both countries since taking office last year. Harris is set to meet with senior government officials and civil society leaders, and the White House said she will raise economic, trade and security interests during her trip.

Abe was shot to death in July on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020.

