Harris: ‘Lynching is not a relic of the past’

After President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, a law that makes lynching a federal hate crime, Vice President Kamala Harris commented, “Racial acts of terror still occur in our nation. And when they do, we must have the courage to name them and hold the perpetrators to account.”

Video Transcript

KAMALA HARRIS: So today we are gathered to do unfinished business. To acknowledge the horror in this part of our history. To state unequivocally that lynching is and has always been a hate crime. And to make clear that the federal government may now prosecute these crimes as such. Lynching is not a relic of the past. Racial acts of terror still occur in our nation. And when they do, we must all have the courage to name them and hold the perpetrators to account. [APPLAUSE] And with that, I'll close by saying this. I believe that so often-- and it has been said-- the victims of lynching were targeted-- and let's be clear about this-- because they were working to build a better America. That's what they were doing. It was in everybody's best interest what they were doing. But unfortunately, the cowards couldn't see, didn't understand. Those folks who were killed, they were business owners creating economic opportunity in their community by which all would prosper and benefit. They were teachers educating the next generation of America's leaders. They were activists who were defending the sacred freedom to vote. So today as we recognize them, as we recognize our history, let us also be here gathered to recommit ourselves to that unfinished business as well, to continuing to fight for freedom, for opportunity and justice for all.