Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Harris is on a tour of Southeast Asia, where she will attempt to reassure allies of American resolve following the chaotic end of a two-decade war. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Singapore’s president and prime minister as she kicks off a visit to Southeast Asia focused on strengthening ties with key allies in the region, a task complicated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The trip, which brings Harris to Singapore and then later to Vietnam this week, is aimed at broadening cooperation with both nations to offer a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the region. She is expected to address economic and security issues as well as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

After meeting with President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday morning, the vice president will participate in a joint news conference, and later visit the Changi Naval Base, where she’ll speak to American sailors aboard the USS Tulsa, a combat ship.

On Tuesday, Harris will deliver a speech outlining the Biden administration’s vision for the region, and meet with business leaders to discuss supply chain issues.

The trip marks Harris’ second foreign trip — she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June — and will be the first time a U.S. vice president has visited Vietnam.

Singapore is the anchor of the U.S. naval presence in Southeast Asia and has a deep trade partnership with the U.S., but the country also seeks to maintain strong ties with China and a position of neutrality amid increasingly frosty U.S.-China relations.

Relations between the U.S. and China deteriorated sharply under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity and human rights.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made their first overseas trips to Japan and South Korea. Austin traveled to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines last month and he vowed U.S. support against Beijing’s intrusions in the South China Sea.

Harris is expected to emphasize the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region in her conversations with Singapore's and Vietnam's leaders.

Alexander Feldman, president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council, said Harris will have to be careful in her conversations with Singapore’s leaders not to focus too heavily on China, but to emphasize a positive, productive U.S. relationship with Singapore and Vietnam.

“Where she could fall into a trap is really trying to pit this as a U.S. versus China trip. it should be a U.S. trip to our friends and partners in in Southeast Asia,” Feldman said.

If China becomes the main focal point, he said, “that makes it harder for our friends to move forward across the region, not only in Singapore and Vietnam but beyond that.”

Indeed, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a recent interview that Singapore will “be useful but we will not be made use of” in its relations with both countries, and the nation’s prime minister previously warned the U.S. against pursuing an aggressive approach to China.

Beijing, however, has seized on the visit, with China’s official Xinhua News Agency issuing an editorial Saturday on Harris’ trip portraying it as part of a drive to contain China.

Visits to Southeast Asia by senior Biden officials are aiming to “woo these countries to form a ring of containment against China. But Southeast Asian countries are reluctant to choose sides between China and the United States, and America’s 'wishful plan’ will end in failure,” Xinhua said.

The U.S. approach is based on “outdated Cold War thinking and is intended to provoke troubles in their relations with China, create division and confrontation, and try to create a ring of containment,” the editorial said.

While Harris navigates the challenging diplomacy surrounding the issue of China, she’ll also face the task of reassuring key U.S. allies of America’s commitment to Southeast Asia, in the wake of the tumultuous Afghanistan exit. Images of desperate Afghans mobbing American plans leaving Kabul have drawn comparisons to images from the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

Harris' aides have been careful to emphasize that while she remains deeply engaged on the situation in Afghanistan, the Southeast Asia trip was planned well before the recent events, and they say Harris' work in Singapore and Vietnam is important independent of the developments in Afghanistan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vice President Kamala Harris begins Southeast Asia tour

    Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her trip to Southeast Asia on Sunday. The tour is seen as an effort to counter China's influence in the region, but comes amid the U.S.'s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish joins Lana Zak to discuss the importance of Harris' trip.

  • Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met top leaders in Singapore on Monday on the first working day of her trip to Southeast Asia and struck partnerships to tackle cyber threats, supply disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic - areas that have emerged as top priorities for President Joe Biden's administration. Harris met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob during a trip aimed at bolstering ties with partners in the region as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing economic and security influence.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Vietnamese soldiers were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City on Monday to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic. The city began movement restrictions early last month, but infections have continued to surge after authorities said there had not been strict enough enforcement of the curbs. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the country must begin to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase, with over half of all Australians enduring weeks-long lockdowns to curb Delta outbreaks.

  • Covid: Government warns Covid test firms over misleading prices

    More than 80 Covid test firms are issued with warnings and could be taken off the government's website.

  • Nikki Haley faults Biden for "embarrassing failure" in Afghanistan

    "This was a complete and total surrender," Haley said.

  • Monterey Car Week: Big auctions, big debuts, and electrification

    Big auctions, big debuts from luxury automakers, and even electrification all took a bow as the wild week, one that was missed in 2020 due to the pandemic, unfolded for well-healed car aficionados.

  • Biden and national security team discuss counter-terror ops in Afghanistan

    President Biden discussed counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan with his national security team on Saturday as the U.S. Embassy warned Americans not to go to the Kabul airport "because of potential security threats." The big picture: The president and his national security advisers "discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and counter-terrorism operations, including ISIS-K," a White House official said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In add

  • Panic buying in Vietnam's largest city before tighter COVID-19 lockdown

    Vietnam's plan to prohibit residents of Ho Chi Minh City from leaving their homes from Monday has triggered panic buying in the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak. The scramble for purchases is hurting efforts in the nation's largest city to contain the spiralling COVID-19 outbreak, said the official Vietnam News Agency. Long queues of people were seen outside markets and shelves at supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City were emptying on Saturday, witnesses and state media said.

  • Is Amazon Poised to Conquer the Department Store Space?

    The online giant apparently doesn't believe in the "retail apocalypse" it helped to start.

  • Biden Laughs Off Sagging Poll Numbers, Defends Afghanistan Mess

    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via GettyAt a White House press conference on Sunday, President Joe Biden quadrupled down on his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, arguing that “history” would judge him kindly and that “there is no way to evacuate this many people [from Kabul] without pain.”And when a reporter cited a new CBS poll, published on Sunday, saying it found “a majority of Americans… no longer consider you to be competent, focused, or effective at the job” amid the humanita

  • Here Are 2 Overlooked Dividend Stocks

    The stock market can be entertaining. It can also make you money. Those two things don't always intersect. And many investors ignore profits and dividends in favor of the latest technology or compelling story from a charismatic CEO.

  • Biden's special envoy urges North Korea to return to talks

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea said Monday he’s ready to meet his North Korean counterparts “anywhere and at any time” as he held discussions with South Korean officials over stalled nuclear talks with the North. Sung Kim’s visit to Seoul comes amid declining expectations for a quick resumption of talks and new tensions over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises. After meeting with senior South Korean diplomat Noh Kyu-duk, Kim reiterated that the Biden administration has no hostile intent toward North Korea and that the joint drills are routine and defensive in nature.

  • Israeli aircraft strike Hamas sites in Gaza after border clashes

    Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday, the military said, in an escalation of hostilities after earlier cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier and wounded 41 Palestinians, including two critically. The injuries came during a Gaza protest organised by the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas and other factions in support of Jerusalem, where Palestinian clashes with Israeli police helped spark an 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict in May. Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Strip's heavily fortified border, where some tried to scale the border fence and others threw explosives towards Israeli troops, the Israeli military said.

  • Donald Trump booed at Alabama rally after encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19, video shows

    At the "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama, former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to "take the vaccines."

  • Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding

    Maybe Mexico will pay for repairs? Severe weather in southern Arizona appears to have damaged parts of the border wall erected by the Trump Administration. The Tucson Sentinel reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have confirmed “historic” flooding at the nation’s border with Mexico is to blame for the destruction. That appears to include several wide-open metal gates ...

  • A former Pence adviser said Trump had 4 years to help Afghan allies leave the country but Stephen Miller's 'racist hysteria' blocked it from happening

    She claimed the allies of Trump and Miller across the administration actively worked against the visa process for Afghans who helped US troops.

  • Harris laughs at, shuts down questions as she says Afghanistan is her highest priority

    Vice President Kamala Harris chuckled at and cut off a reporter to say that Afghanistan is the administration's top priority.

  • 'Where Are The Adults?' Mary Trump Lashes Reckless Rally By 'Narcissistic' Uncle

    The former president held his maskless rally in Alabama, which has run out of ICU beds as the state grapples with soaring cases of COVID-19.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • U.S. lends support to Lithuania against China pressure

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Lithuania's foreign minister on Saturday and agreed on "bilateral coordinated action" to help the country withstand pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, Lithuania said. China on Aug. 10 demanded that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius in a row over the Baltic state allowing Chinese-claimed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there using its own name.