  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Harris meets with Texas lawmakers who left state to block GOP voting bill

Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris met Tuesday with Democratic lawmakers from Texas who left the state to avoid voting on a bill backed by a GOP-controlled Legislature that would make sweeping changes to voting in the state.

Harris hosted a closed meeting with the Democratic lawmakers at the American Federation of Teachers near the Capitol building, according to pool reports. As she walked into the room of more than 60 people, she received a round of applause and standing ovation.

“Defending the right to vote is as American as apple pie,” Harris said in opening remarks to the meeting with the Texas legislators.

The Democratic lawmakers left Texas for Washington Monday to block legislation that would make it harder for Texans to vote. By leaving the state, the group also avoided arrest by state law enforcement officials for breaking quorum.

“I know what you have done comes with great sacrifice, both personal and political,” said Harris, who was tapped by President Joe Biden in June to lead efforts to protect voting rights. “You are doing this in support and defense of some of our nation’s highest ideals.”

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democrats from the Texas state Legislature at the American Federation of Teachers in Washington on Tuesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democrats from the Texas state Legislature at the American Federation of Teachers in Washington on Tuesday.

More: Texas House Democratic walkout successful with DC arrival, plans to goad US Senate

More: Harris: Texas Democrats displayed 'courage' by leaving state to block GOP voting bill

Harris laid out important moments in history where Americans fought for the right to vote, including when Frederick Douglass appealed to Congress in 1867 for the right for Black men to vote, in 1913 when women marched in Washington to fight for the right to suffrage, and in 1965, when “Democrats and Republicans, stood for the absolute American principle of all people, having the right to vote and pass the Voting Rights Act.”

“And 2021, the Texas legislature came to Washington, D.C.,” Harris continued.

This is the vice president's first meeting with Texas Democrats since June, when some party leaders traveled to Washington after walking out on a debate during a regular session in May.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Biden "applauds their courage." She added that the White House doesn't have an announcement on whether the president will meet with the legislators.

Contributing: Rebecca Morin

Reach Chelsey Cox on Twitter @therealco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: VP Harris met Texas Democrats who walked out to block GOP voting bill

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

    Democrats in the Texas Legislature bolted Monday for Washington, and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America. Private planes carrying more than 50 Democrats left Austin for Dulles International Airport midafternoon, skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session. The numbers meant the House would not have enough lawmakers in attendance to conduct business and could not, at least for now, vote on the bill.

  • NBA betting: Chris Paul is Finals MVP favorite, but Giannis closing in

    The race for the NBA Finals MVP has narrowed down to two main competitors: Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Pallas Retrograde Is Here. So Is A Lot Of Potential Chaos

    Pallas asteroid. 3d render While the word “retrograde” may have you running for the hills, it’s important to remember that these backwards planetary motions happen way more often than you might think. I mean, Pluto, Jupiter, and Neptune are all retrograde right now. Other astrological bodies tend to partake in the occasional backwards dance, too — including asteroids. From July 14 to November 8, for instance, the asteroid Pallas will be retrograde in the sign of dreamy Pisces. Pallas is located

  • Kamala Harris: Democratic lawmakers organizing Texas walkout are 'standing for the rights of all Americans'

    Texas Democrats plan to leave the state en masse to block GOP bills by preventing the needed legislative quorum.

  • Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

    The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general will assume authority from his U.S.-based post to conduct possible airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces, at least until the U.S. withdrawal concludes by Aug. 31.

  • Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich scolded and gaslit a reporter over the team's dominant past

    The US Olympic basketball team suffered shocking losses in its first two exhibition games, and coach Gregg Popovich reacted by insulting a reporter.

  • ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary Nominated for Two Emmy Awards

    As Britney Spears’ legal battle ravages on, the buzzy television documentary surrounding the pop star’s conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement has been nominated for two Emmys. “Framing Britney Spears,” which was produced by the New York Times for FX and Hulu, has been nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special and picture editing for a […]

  • Texas Democrats descend on US Capitol to lobby lawmakers on voting rights legislation

    More than 50 Democratic members of the Texas Legislature went to Washington Tuesday to push for passage of federal voting rights bills.

  • Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill

    Dozens of left-leaning organizations are asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to schedule a new vote this month on Democrats' sweeping voting and elections bill, a top priority for the party that Republicans blocked from debate last month. In a letter sent to the New York Democrat on Monday, the groups urged him to once again bring the bill to the Senate floor. “The only thing standing in the way is the outdated and abused filibuster,” states the letter, which was signed by roughly 90 different groups, including the good-government group Common Cause, Our Revolution, the League of Conservation Voters, the Communications Workers of America union and MoveOn.

  • Biden to make 'moral case' for voting rights, slam 'authoritarian' state-level GOP voting bills

    With GOP-led legislatures advancing new voting laws and Congress deadlocked over proposed legislation, President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights in Philadelphia on Tuesday as his administration wades more aggressively into the fight over ballot access at the urging of civil rights groups and Democrats. Previewing his remarks on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would directly target false claims from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, and "decry efforts to strip the right to vote as authoritarian and anti-American."

  • Too many Americans are willing to trash what Cubans so desperately seek | Opinion

    It was, let us say, an interesting weekend for democracy.

  • Voting Rights Activist Stacey Abrams Lands Emmy Nod for ‘Black-ish’ Election Special

    Stacey Abrams just picked up a Primetime Emmy nomination for her voice-over performance on ABC’s “Black-ish” election special. Abrams made her appearance in an episode of the series last fall in an animated special. In the two-part episode, which aired on October 4, Dre (played by Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson) begins to explore local politics […]

  • News on the Move: Texas Democrats flee state to block GOP- backed voting restrictions

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance's News on the Move segment to break down today's biggest headlines.&nbsp;

  • Iran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.

    Iran said on Tuesday it was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions. "Negotiations are under way on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America, and we will issue more information if Iranian prisoners are released and the country's interests are secured and the talks reach a conclusion," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

  • Suspect arrested in assassination of Haitian president is a former DEA source

    A suspect arrested in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was "at times" a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday. What they're saying: The DEA did not identify the suspect, but said that after the attack, the individual reached out to his DEA contacts, who "urged the suspect to surrender to local [Haitian] authorities." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."A DEA offici

  • Police: Alleged ringleader of group arrested for guns sought extra room with balcony near MLB All-Star Game

    The FBI said there was no evidence of plans for a mass shooting, but Denver police didn't rule the possibility out.

  • Harris praised Texas Dem lawmakers during meeting

    Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the administration's efforts on voting rights, praised the Texas legislators during a meeting with them in Washington. (July 13)

  • AGT : Widowed Police Academy Star Says Son Encouraged Him to Audition — 'This Is My Time'

    The actor took to the stage to showcase his impressive catalog of noises on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent

  • China's economic growth to more than halve in second quarter, more policy support seen: Reuters poll

    China's economic growth likely slowed in the second quarter, as higher raw material costs hurt factories and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on consumer spending, a Reuters poll showed, suggesting policymakers may do more to support growth. That would mark a significant slowdown from a record 18.3% expansion in the January-March period, when the year-on-year growth rate was heavily skewed by the COVID-induced slump in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement

    Senate Democrats announced Tuesday that they have reached a budget agreement among themselves that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade.