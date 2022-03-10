Harris in Poland, new inflation report, Smollett sentencing: 5 things to know Thursday
Harris' trip to Poland is now a clean-up mission after US rejects jet plan
Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the Polish capital has taken an unexpected turn as she's parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets. A day after the United States declined Poland's surprise proposal to provide Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. to give to Ukraine, Harris will meet with the country's top leaders in Warsaw, where she will need to try to smooth over the controversy. A major aim of the trip is to show unity among NATO allies in response to Russia's war on Ukraine. On Wednesday, a Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, killing three people, including a child, and wounding 17, officials said. Harris, who arrived in Poland on Wednesday, will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. She will also confer with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is also visiting Poland.
Labor Department is set to issue new inflation report
On Thursday, the Labor Department will issue its inflation report, which economists expect will show that prices for U.S. consumers leapt 7.9% in February compared with a year ago, according to data provided by FactSet to the Associated Press. That would be the biggest gain in four decades. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% in January from a year earlier. Shortages of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, ultra-low interest rates and robust consumer spending combined to send inflation accelerating in the past year. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in congressional hearings last week that it wasn't yet clear what impact Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have on the U.S. economy. It has already pushed up gas prices above $4.25 a gallon, on average, across the country, according to AAA. But he said the Fed had planned before the war to initiate a series of rate hikes next week, and for now would "carefully" follow that plan.
Puerto Rico to drop travel-related COVID restrictions as cases fall
Starting Thursday, visitors going from the U.S. to Puerto Rico will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter. The island is dropping nearly all travel-related COVID-19 restrictions for domestic travelers as case counts continue to fall. Businesses like restaurants and bars will no longer need to screen customers for proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before allowing entry. Certain areas, such as health facilities, will still require masks. Travelers will also still need to wear a mask on the plane ride to Puerto Rico because the U.S. federal mask mandate is in effect until at least March 18.
Jussie Smollett to receive sentence after staged attack conviction
The legal saga surrounding ex-"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's claim in 2019 that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago will culminate Thursday with his sentencing. Smollett, 39, was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct in December 2021 – one count for each separate time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately after the alleged attack, which Smollett reported in January 2019. He was acquitted on a sixth count of lying to a detective in February 2019, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked. Disorderly conduct is a class 4 felony that carries a sentence of up to three years in prison, but experts predicted Smollett would likely be placed on probation and perhaps ordered to perform community service.
Golf's best on display at Players Championship
Forty-seven of the world's top 50 men's golfers are at Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida, on Thursday for the start of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The stellar field includes Jon Rahm, the No. 1-ranked player in the world; Justin Thomas, last year's winner; and Adam Scott, with three Top 10 finishes in his last five worldwide starts. A $20 million purse is up for grabs, with $3.6 million going to the winner. The weather forecast is looking grim, which could make things interesting on the Players Stadium Course. NBC and Golf Channel will handle the TV coverage; live streaming will be on ESPN+. Jane read
