Harris presses Senate to pass George Floyd Justice in Policing Act: 'The work is long overdue'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening urged the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, saying that it would "hold law enforcement accountable and help build trust between law enforcement and our communities."

The legislation should not be viewed as "a panacea to every problem, but as a start," Harris said during a televised address. "This work is long overdue. America has a long history of systemic racism. Black Americans and Black men in particular have been treated throughout the course of our history as less than human. Black men are fathers, and brothers, and sons, and uncles, and grandfathers, and friends, and neighbors. Their lives must be valued."

Racial injustice isn't just an issue for people of color, Harris said, it's "a problem for every American. It is keeping us from fulfilling the promise of liberty and justice for all, and it is holding our nation back from realizing our full potential. We are all a part of George Floyd's legacy and our job now is to honor it and to honor him."

More stories from theweek.com
All 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked
Former Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching

Recommended Stories

  • Harris: Still 'work to do' after Chauvin verdict

    Vice President Kamala Harris said the nation still must work to reform the criminal justice system after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (April 20)

  • Biden and Harris speak on Derek Chauvin verdict

    Vice President Kamala Harris said, "We have a long way to go” with the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

  • Letters to the Editor: English is 'riddled' with gun metaphors. Let's stop using them

    Even in a column advocating gun control, language was used that depends on a reader's familiarity with gun violence. We have to stop talking like this.

  • Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

    A group of Democratic Senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • Trey Gowdy: I wish presidents wouldn't weigh in before a verdict

    'Special Report' panel reacts to events leading up to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict

  • Colorado tightens gun regulations to "prevent future loss of life"

    Colorado has strengthened its gun regulations on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.For the record: The two measures were introduced in the state legislature before last month's fatal shooting at a grocery store that left 10 people dead. One bill is named for a 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a gunman with a stolen weapon.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The Isabella Joy Thallas Act requires firearms owners to report the loss or theft of a weapon to law enforcement within five days of its disappearance.The other law, designed to ensure the safe storage of firearms, is due to take effect on July 1."Every year, thousands of gun deaths nationwide and hundreds of gun deaths in Colorado occur because of improperly and unsafely stored firearms," per an emailed statement. "Additionally, people who live in homes with guns stored in an unsafe manner are more likely to commit suicide.""This bill will reduce gun deaths by requiring that firearms be securely stored when not in use, and requiring licensed gun dealers to provide a storage device with the purchase of firearms."What they're saying: Gov. Jared Polis (D) noted at a news conference on Monday, when he signed the bills that while the laws "can prevent future loss of life" and "be part of the healing for the Thallas family and so many others impacted by gun violence by a stolen gun."State Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said Tuesday that more legislation to address the circumstances of the Boulder shooting is coming. The legislation will likely look at “things that can be responsive to what happened in Boulder, and save as many lives as possible,” Fenberg, the state Senate’s majority leader, said. “We want to make sure that whatever we introduce can pass.”Of note: "No Republicans in the General Assembly supported either bill, saying they infringe on gun owners’ rights and criminalize gun owners," the Denver Post reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Neo-Nazi leader arrested in Arizona for aggravated assault

    Burt Colucci, commander of one of the United States' oldest white supremacist groups, was arrested on Monday in a Phoenix suburb for pointing a loaded handgun at a Black man and threatening to kill him and his friends, according to police records. The altercation began outside a hotel in Chandler, Arizona, after Colucci placed trash on the car of the African Americans and used racial slurs against them, according to statements police collected from Colucci, the Black people and an independent witness. Only Colucci was identified in the police report that was made public.

  • Fact check: Missing context in claim about Black Lives Matter co-founder's property purchases

    We rate claims about a Black Lives Matters co-founder's property purchases as missing context.

  • Georgia Faith Leaders to Call for Boycott of Home Depot over Voting Law

    A group of black faith leaders representing more than 1,000 churches in Georgia will call for a boycott of Home Depot over the hardware store’s silence on the state’s new voting law. “We don’t believe this is simply a political matter,” Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who is leading the effort, told the New York Times. “This is a matter that deals with securing the future of this democracy, and the greatest right in this democracy is the right to vote.” Jackson, who oversees all 534 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, said Home Depot “demonstrated an indifference, a lack of response to the call, not only from clergy, but a call from other groups to speak out in opposition to this legislation.” While Democrats have been critical of the new law, claiming that it makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote, some opponents, including Stacey Abrams, have begged people not to boycott the state in response. “Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters that are the most suppressed over [the new law] are the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends, please do not boycott us. To my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote,” Abrams said earlier this month. Aunna Dennis, the executive director of the Georgia chapter of Common Cause, spoke out against the call to boycott Home Depot. “I can’t fully support a boycott within Georgia,” Dennis said. “The boycott hurts the working-class person. But corporations do need to be held accountable on where they put their dollars.” However, the coalition of faith leaders see the boycott as a “necessary evil.” “It is unfortunate for those who will be impacted by this, but how many more million will be impacted if they don’t have the right to vote?” said Jamal H. Bryant, the senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga. “And so in weighing it out, we understand, tongue in cheek, that this is a necessary evil,” Bryant said. “But it has to happen in order for the good to happen.” The group also noted that boycotts had been used in the civil rights movement and suggested their call to action was a “warning shot” for other state legislatures. “This is not just a Georgia issue; we’re talking about democracy in America that is under threat,” said Reverend Timothy McDonald III, the pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta. “We’ve got to use whatever leverage and power, spiritual fortitude that we have, including our dollars, to help people to understand that this is a national campaign.” Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. They have argued that the law has been misrepresented. Home Depot is headquartered in the Peach State, where it is also one of the largest employers. Other major Georgia corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta, have spoken out against the new law, while Home Depot has not. The company’s only comment on this issue came earlier this month: “the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure. Jackson said that the faith leaders are calling on Home Depot to speak out and back litigation against the Georgia law, to publicly oppose similar bills in other states and to offer support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress.

  • How, and when, sports leagues reacted to the Derek Chauvin verdict

    Almost every major sports league in the United States issued a statement after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

  • Asian Americans wary about school amid virus, violence

    A Chinese American mother in the Boston suburbs is sending her sons to in-person classes this month, even after one of them was taunted with a racist “slanted-eyes” gesture at school, just days after the killings of women of Asian descent at massage businesses in Atlanta. In the Dallas area, a Korean American family is keeping their middle schooler in online classes for the rest of the year after they spotted a question filled with racist Chinese stereotypes, including a reference to eating dogs and cats, on one of her exams. As high schools and elementary schools across the country gradually re-open for full-time classes, Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back out into the world at a time when anti-Asian hostility and violence is on the rise.

  • George Floyd’s family reacts to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdicts

    The Floyd family reacts to Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all counts.

  • A former HFPA president called Black Lives Matter a 'racist hate movement' and attacked one of its founders

    Former HFPA president and current member Philip Berk called BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors "the self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist.'"

  • Facebook says it will remove content that 'praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death' ahead of Chauvin trial verdict

    In anticipation of the results of the Derek Chauvin trial, Facebook is making a major moderation change aimed at protecting George Floyd's memory.

  • 'Words we use matter': Biden administration chucks 'illegal alien' for 'noncitizen'

    The Biden administration has told immigration authorities to stop using terms like "illegal" and "alien" and start using "noncitizen" to confer "dignity."

  • ‘I’m a Christian woman of God.’ Texas school board candidate cited after refusing mask.

    A Lake Travis school board candidate was cited for a misdemeanor on April 7 after refusing to wear a mask at a Nordstrom Rack.

  • Cannabis banking bill heads to the Senate

    Rep. Ed Perlmutter, (D) Colorado joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the passage of the SAFE Banking Act by the House and the future of the cannabis industry.

  • Biden: Floyd’s Murder Exposed the ‘Stain’ of ‘Systemic Racism’ on ‘Our Nation’s Soul’

    In comments made just hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, President Biden said that the incident exposed the “stain” of “systemic racism” in America for the world to see. “It was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off the whole world to see,” Biden said during the Tuesday evening address. “Systemic racism is a stain on our nation’s soul.” Riots broke out in Minneapolis and across several American cities after footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes went viral, garnering international attention. Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, in a verdict delivered earlier Tuesday. In a press conference shortly after the verdict was announced, Floyd’s legal team and members of his family called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. “This is not a case against every officer,” attorney Chris Stewart said at a press conference. “My life was saved by two law-enforcement officers years ago, so I will never throw every cop under the bus. But we will put more cops in jail when you kill someone for no reason, just because they’re black.” Stewart added, “We can find a unifying purpose between law enforcement and the African-American community — by changes, starting with the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act.” The bill, sponsored by Representative Karen Bass (D., Calif.), seeks to lower the standard needed to prosecute and convict police officers of alleged misconduct, and would eliminate officers’ qualified immunity that shields them from civil suits. The Democrat-controlled House passed the legislation 236–181 in June 2020, but was not advanced in the Senate, where Republicans held a majority until January 2021. Biden joined the Floyd legal team in urging Congress to pass the Democrats’ criminal-justice reform bill in his Tuesday night address. “I assured them we’re going to continue to fight for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act so I can sign the law as quickly as possible,” Biden said of his discussions with Floyd’s family. Attorney Tony Romanucci as well as Floyd’s brother, Rodney Floyd, joined Stewart’s call for the bill to be passed. “Make no mistake: we are not done,” Romanucci said. The Floyd police-reform bill “must pass the Senate. We now know that today, police can and will be held accountable for needless death.” Rodney Floyd stated that “for George, this fight is not over. We’re going to stand here together, we’re going to try to get this George Floyd act passed. . . . We’re going to keep pressure on the Senate.” The Senate is currently tied 50–50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. It is unclear if Democrats will be able to garner support from ten Republican senators needed to pass the legislation without threat of a filibuster.

  • Want To Retire Before 50? A Mindset Shift Can Make All the Difference

    Rob Berger is the author of "Retire Before Mom and Dad: The Simple Numbers Behind a Lifetime of Financial Freedom" and the founder of the site Dough Roller, where he has written about personal finance...

  • Local leaders react to guilty verdict for murder of George Floyd

    As former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd, Fresno and California leaders are sharing their thoughts.