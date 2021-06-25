Harris pushes for immigration reform legislation during visit to U.S.-Mexico border

Reuters

ASUNCION (Reuters) -In the wake of El Salvador's dramatic move to make bitcoin a legal tender, a world first, the internet has been buzzing with rumors that another Latin American country may be set to follow in its footsteps: Paraguay. Paraguayan lawmaker Carlos Rejala, who had inadvertently sparked the excitement with a tweet https://twitter.com/carlitosrejala/status/1405582533144809476?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1405582533144809476%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.euronews.com%2Fnext%2F2021%2F06%2F22%2Fis-paraguay-set-to-become-the-second-country-to-make-bitcoin-legal-tender-after-el-salvado earlier in June, told Reuters on Friday he was pushing a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies, not make them legal tender. "It is a bill of digital assets and it differs from that of El Salvador because they are taking it as legal currency and in Paraguay it will be impossible to do something like that," centrist legislator Rejala said.