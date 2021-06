The Telegraph

A lovestruck military translator has been jailed for 23 years for passing on the names of US informants to Hizbollah. Mariam Thompson, 62, admitted she had sent classified information to a man with ties to the Lebanese militant group. Prosecutors alleged Lebanese-born Thompson, who became a US citizen in 1993, had put the lives of US troops and sources at risk by passing on the material to a man she hoped would marry her. She said she was desperate for somebody to love her in her old age and nev