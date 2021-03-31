Harris to return to L.A. for Easter and promote water improvements in Oakland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Bierman
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with faith leaders, including Bishop Marian Budde, of the Episcopal Church, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with faith leaders at the White House complex on Wednesday. She will be in Los Angeles this weekend. (Associated Press)

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to her home state of California for the third time since taking office this weekend, a trip that will combine a personal Easter visit to Los Angeles with an official trip to Northern California to promote the administration's $2-trillion infrastructure proposal.

Harris plans to spend Thursday through Sunday, as well as Monday night, in Los Angeles. An administration official said she and husband Doug Emhoff would be visiting family.

On Monday, she plans to travel to Oakland for events related to improving water infrastructure and helping small businesses, an official said.

Harris, who spent most of the last year in Washington and on the campaign trail, returned in February to the home she shares with Emhoff in Brentwood for a weekend visit that included no public events. She also spent a night there between official travel to Las Vegas and Denver in mid-March.

She recently sold her condominium in San Francisco, where she launched her political career.

Harris has been active in recent weeks traveling to promote the Biden administration's agenda, including a trip to Connecticut last Friday to advertise the $1.9-trillion COVID relief law. Biden last week tapped Harris to lead the administration's diplomatic response to the recent surge of asylum seekers from Central America at the southern border, but she has yet to plan travel to the region.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Inspirational Easter Quotes About Hope And New Beginnings

    "Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life."

  • Sarah Palin Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19: 'Anyone Can Catch This'

    The former vice presidential candidate also urged Americans to wear masks. "It's better than doing nothing to slow the spread," she said.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Oakland next week

    The Vice President is returning to her East Bay hometown to discuss topics ranging from water infrastructure to small business.

  • Bank of Japan 'tankan' survey upbeat over economic recovery

    A closely watched economic survey by the Bank of Japan shows growing optimism as the world’s third-largest economy grapples with the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The quarterly “tankan” survey’s headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 5 in March, a considerable improvement over the minus 10 marked in December, and more positive than the forecast at plus 4. The survey reported Thursday highlights a steady recovery in sentiment over the last three quarters, to levels before COVID-19 began in late 2019.

  • Changes to capital gains taxes omitted from Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan

    The carried interest loophole is beginning to look immortal.Driving the news: President Biden today will unveil a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that the White House hopes to pay for via changes to the corporate tax code. But it will not include any changes to individual income taxes, including on capital gains.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Presidents don't normally get two swings at major tax reform, which is why Trump and Congressional Republicans did both corporate and individual taxes in the same 2017 bill. Biden may prove the exception by addressing income taxes in a subsequent "social infrastructure" plan but, for now, it looks like his focus is on raising the corporate rate from 21% to 28%. Plus implementing a global minimum tax of around 21% (calculated on a country-by-country basis), cutting a tax exemption on the first 10% of overseas profits and ending tax subsidies for fossil fuel producers.Biden pledged during the campaign to change capital gains taxation, and reports last week were that he would propose that individuals pay ordinary rates on all annual investment income of over $1 million.This would have been a backdoor way to increase taxes on carried interest, at least for many VC, private equity and hedge fund managers.Presidents Obama and Trump had pledged to directly change the tax treatment of carried interest, but neither succeeded.When asked about the capital gains omission last night during a press backgrounder, a senior administration official said: "Capital gains is not addressed here. The reason for that is that the focus of this plan is on corporate tax reform and reforming the corporate tax system. And we think that that is important as a matter of fairness and also important as a matter of encouraging domestic investment."Caveat: The White House still seems to be working through its legislative strategy on all this. If taxes and infrastructure spending get separated, then Biden's tax proposal could change.The bottom line: Private fund managers are unlikely to cheer any proposal that includes a major corporate tax rate increase. But they're certainly breathing some sighs of relief.🎧 Listen up: White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein joins me on Axios Re:Cap after Biden's speech (we'll publish a bit later than usual). Subscribe here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Funeral held for Barack Obama's grandmother

    Sarah Onyango Obama, a Kenyan educator and philanthropist who promoted education for girls and orphans, was laid to rest on Tuesday (March 30).She was also former U.S. President Barack Obama's grandmother.In her home village of Kogelo in eastern Kenya, mourners chanted and wailed for the woman popularly known as 'Mama Sarah'.Her grandson Malik Obama said it was a day of great sadness, but they have to accept the will of God."Allah brings us here and Allah takes us back. This is our home and we thank you for coming and we extend our gratitude to all the people who have come to support us here."Obama died at a hospital in Kisumu on Monday (March 29) and was said to be 99 years old.Kogelo resident Dan Omondi said many had benefited from a foundation she had established."So while Sarah rests in peace, we the Kogelo residents are quite happy. We wish that more Mama Sarah Obama are born."In recognition of her work to support education, 'Mama Sarah' received the inaugural Women's Entrepreneurship Day Education Pioneer Award from the United Nations in 2014.She was the third wife of the paternal grandfather of Barack Obama and attended his first inauguration in 2009.

  • Alex Trebek's Daughter Announces Team for Pancreatic Cancer Walk in Honor of Late Jeopardy! Host

    “I’m doing this to honor my dad, to raise awareness for other families and other people struggling with the disease,” Nicky Trebek said

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Clippers are considering signing DeMarcus Cousins for depth at center

    The Clippers are considering signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, who was released by the Houston Rockets last month.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as IPO flops

    About as well received as a cold takeaway...Deliveroo shares made their market debut Wednesday (March 31), and promptly plunged as much as 30%.The float had valued the company at 7.6 billion pounds, or close to $10.5 billion. But Deliveroo lost $3.1 billion of its value within minutes of the market open.That made it one of the biggest debut falls for a major company on the London market for years.A number of major UK fund managers - including Aviva and Aberdeen Standard Life - had said they would avoid investing in the British company.They were put off by a share structure that gives outsize voting rights to founder Will Shu. They also cited the firm's gig economy business model, which has drawn criticism over workers' rights. The IPO was London's biggest since Glencore in May 2011, and the biggest tech float ever on the London Stock Exchange.Now the disappointing open could be a blow to UK finance minister Rishi Sunak - who has aimed to attract more tech firms to London.One analyst told Reuters it could also hurt the market for IPOs in the UK and Europe.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • MVJ: Kiké Hernández's jersey outsells Mike Trout's

    Despite all the fanfare surrounding MVP Mike Trout, another Los Angeles baseball star, Kiké Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, passed him in MLB jersey sales.

  • EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

    The European Union’s home affairs commissioner was meeting Tuesday with Greece’s prime minister and foreign minister, a day after touring two of the eastern islands in the Aegean Sea most heavily affected by migration into Europe. The EU is currently working on a new migration pact to tackle the issue of asylum-seekers wanting to enter the bloc. Refugee rights groups have slammed the bloc's migration policies as inhumane.

  • Fact check: Images show beaches in Greece, not Georgia

    A viral post falsely claims to show images of Tanner's Beach in Georgia. The photos actually portray different beaches in Greece.

  • Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

    The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill. The quiet has been surreal for Amanda Clark, one of the Tower’s famous resident guards known as Yeoman Warders, or Beefeaters.

  • Glastonbury: Jorja Smith, Coldplay and Haim to play Worthy Farm livestream

    A string of big names will perform live at Worthy Farm, after this summer's festival was cancelled.

  • Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes on vaccines in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions vaccine efficacy in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates.

  • What's on TV Thursday: 'A Million Little Things'; MLB returns

    What's on TV tonight, Thursday, April 1: "A Million Little Things" on ABC; MLB opening day; and more