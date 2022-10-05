Harris, Secret Service director concerned over Monday motorcade accident

Vice President Harris and the director of the Secret Service have reportedly expressed concerns over an accident on Monday involving the vehicle Harris was traveling in after the agency initially did not disclose details about the minor collision, according to The Washington Post.

The motorcade was delayed in transporting Harris to the White House after a Secret Service agent-driven vehicle hit a tunnel curb in Washington, D.C., but the incident, which occurred in Foggy Bottom, was reportedly logged in an electronic alert to agency supervisors as “a mechanical failure.”

Harris was examined by medical staff and determined to be unharmed, but damage to the vehicle’s tire was significant enough that the vice president had to be transferred to another vehicle in order to complete her transit to the White House, according to the report.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Hill that the accident resulted from “a minor overcorrection” when the driver hit a curb and that, although initial radio traffic suggested a mechanical failure, agents later reported the “additional pertinent facts” to agency higher-ups after Harris had been delivered to her destination.

The incident, though, has stoked some concerns about the Secret Service’s move to withhold information in the electronic alert. According to the report, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle was troubled by the lack of detail in the initial alert sent to document the vice president’s delay.

A spokeswoman told the Post that Harris appreciated the work of the Secret Service.

The Hill has reached out to Harris’s office for comment.

