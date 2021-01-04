Harris slams Trump’s leaked call with Ga. official: ‘Voice of desperation’

Biba Adams

The next vice president called it ‘a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States.’

Sunday’s released recording of President Donald Trump begging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for help in changing the 2020 election results was — and is — the top political news story of the day. 

In the Saturday phone call, with others on the line that include White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the president is heard telling the Republican Raffensperger “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (left) had her say at a Savannah, Georgia rally Sunday about President Donald Trump (right) begging its secretary of state for help in changing the 2020 election results. (Photos by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images and Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris slammed the call this weekend during a campaign event in Georgia, where she was speaking in support of the Democratic challengers in this week’s crucial Senate runoff race.

“Have y’all heard about that recorded conversation?” Harris asked attendees at drive-in rally at Garden City Stadium in Savannah. “Well, it was certainly the voice of desperation, most certainly that. And it was a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States.”

Read More: Trump begs Georgia officials to find votes in leaked phone call

Harris was campaigning for Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the two Democrats respectively challenging Republican incumbents Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue. Early voting in the race has topped a record 3 million votes, and Election Day is tomorrow, Jan. 5. 

“It is not over until we get through with the end of Tuesday,” Harris said, “then we can truly celebrate the new year.” 

Read More: Former defense secretaries release letter saying election is over

Tuesday’s runoff election will determine which political party controls the Senate. If Democrats are able to pick up both seats, the split will be 50-50, with Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote. 

“You will make a decision about who is holding these most powerful positions that will chart the course for Georgia families and those across the country,” she said. “So, I’m here to thank you on behalf of Joe and myself for what you did in November, and I’m here to ask you to do it again.”

Another Black legislator campaigning Sunday in Savannah was South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, only for Loeffler and Perdue, his Republican colleagues.

Read More: Pelosi narrowly reelected speaker, faces difficult two years

“If we do our part,” he said, “we will prove to America why it is good to put your hopes and your future in the hands of Georgians.”

The outgoing president will reportedly be campaigning for Loeffler and Perdue in the state the night tonight.

