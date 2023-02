Associated Press

Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ' sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, said her faith has given her some comfort in the weeks since his killing. Earlier in the service Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris took to the stage to urge Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, aimed at stamping out police brutality.