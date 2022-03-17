Harris swears in Shalanda Young as OMB director
Vice President Kamala Harris has sworn Shalanda Young as Office of Management and Budget Director, a milestone for the powerful agency, she is the first Black woman in charge of the office. (March 17)
Vice President Kamala Harris has sworn Shalanda Young as Office of Management and Budget Director, a milestone for the powerful agency, she is the first Black woman in charge of the office. (March 17)
BEIJING (Reuters) -Older people in China should get vaccinated against COVID-19, senior Chinese health officials said on Friday, adding that deaths among the elderly in the latest wave to hit Hong Kong serve as a lesson for the mainland. "The outbreak in Hong Kong is a particularly profound lesson for us, an example that if the vaccination rate for the elderly is low, the rate of severe cases and deaths will be high," Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the National Health Commission, told a news briefing.
Three Russian cosmonauts launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station, the first crew launch since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. (Mar. 18)
The White House considered giving Americans gas cards to help offset high prices, but faced strong opposition from congressional committees, which questioned the plan's viability and effectiveness. Why it matters: The Biden administration is feeling political pressure from high energy costs, made worse by Western sanctions against Russia, and Democrats desperately want to offer some kind of policy response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri
After going Instagram official with Pete Davidson and breaking her silence about their romance, Kim Kardashian may soon take the next step in their relationship.
"Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end," Daniella Karagach wrote on Instagram Thursday
Shalanda Young has become the first Black woman to be named the head of the Office of Management and Budget and is now the fifth Black woman in Biden's cabinet.
"A potential deal in yuan is a sign that the world is looking for some counterweight to the US dollar," said a Boston College economist.
If you’re an overeager (or overly violent) Elden Ring player, then you might have killed a few NPCs here and there without realizing that they were actually crucial to a quest, or that they were holding on to an important item.
Cole Beasley can forget trying to negotiate a trade out of Buffalo now that he’s a free agent after being cut by the Bills on Thursday. The Bills made the move to cut their top slot receiver to free up salary cap space a day after making a huge splash in free agency by signing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Von Miller to a six-year contract. Beasley’s tenure in Buffalo was already in question with his release coming two weeks after the Bills granted the 10th-year player permission to negotiate a trade.
Pipeline runs through a territory of local Indigenous people
“We have saved 140 lives and you cannot put a price on that,” a spokesman for a Madrid taxi federation said of their mission
Considering sending a message on Easter to friends and family? Check out these Easter wishes and quotes to write in a card, including religious quotes.
The film and theater performer was reportedly killed in a rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.
Brooks was a speaker at the rally at the ellipse before the insurrection
Dalano Banton (Toronto Raptors) with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 03/18/2022
From babies to big kids, practical to playful, we've got you covered. Here are the best Easter basket stuffers to put gift this year.
"I don't even know where to begin to list the benefits I'm receiving from using this soap."
In a new AT&T commercial, Lily convinces Matthew Stafford to get a new phone, moving from the old phone he's "had for 12 years."
LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.
President Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping directly for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more about the call.