A 21-year-old employee of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested this week in connection with the leak of classified national defense information. Jack Teixeira made his first court appearance before a federal magistrate in Boston on Friday morning after being charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents. Media reports have described the U.S. intelligence documents -- which seem to contain top-secret information about the Ukraine war and other parts of the world -- as being shared among a small group of users on Discord before getting wider notice.