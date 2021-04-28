Harris takes on 'hard work' in 100 days as vice president

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo President-elect Joe Biden congratulates Vice President Kamala Harris after she was sworn in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, there were whispers about her ambition — would a former rival be a loyal soldier to a president she so sharply criticized on the campaign trail?

Fueling those whispers was their relationship — while cordial, it was initially not particularly close.

But 100 days into Biden's term, things look very different. Harris has become one of the administration’s most prominent advocates for Biden's agenda, standing alongside him at most of his major announcements and building a relationship that aides say is closer than most presidents had with their seconds-in-command.

Harris has taken on one of the administration’s toughest tasks — addressing the root causes of migration to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. The problem has bedeviled presidents from both parties for years and has no easy solutions.

Tina Flournoy, Harris' chief of staff, said the vice president has “taken it on with gusto."

“She has said to me, ‘When you decide you’re going to run for office and your name is on the ballot, next to it are not two boxes that say, ‘easy work’ and ‘hard work,'" Flournoy said.

Of the hard problems, Flournoy added: “Are we supposed to ignore them because they’re hard? Or are we supposed to really dig in and try to fix them?”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the administration’s greatest challenge during its first 100 days. The public health and economic crisis of historic proportions has forced the White House to work differently from Day One of Biden’s tenure.

The pandemic sharply limited travel by the president and vice president, which has had at least one silver lining: Because Harris hasn’t been on the move as much as past vice presidents early on, she’s spent more time with Biden, helping to cement their relationship. The two have had lunch every Friday, and on a typical day may spend four to five hours in meetings together, which ensures that her voice is heard and her fingerprints are left on major policy decisions, aides say. They point to the expansion of the child tax credit and child care funding as examples of her priorities.

Harris had a role in developing Biden's agenda and "also the strategy of selling it, both to the American people, and on the Hill,” Flournoy said.

Aides say Harris has also shown enthusiasm for some less-glamorous aspects of the administration’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan as she’s been promoting it — such as water issues, with which she had experience during her time as a U.S. senator for California, broadband access and provisions expanding electric vehicle use.

Being the nation’s first Black, South Asian and female vice president informs her office in ways both big and small. And she will have a prominent place behind Biden on Wednesday as he addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time.

Harris has chosen to champion issues that have been top priorities for much of her career and reflect her own lived experience. She told aides on her first day in office that she wanted to focus on relief to small businesses. She’s also focused on policies that affect women and children, including Black maternal mortality. And she has homed in on the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and sluggish economy on women and people of color.

Harris has decorated her office with small nods to her historic role: a bust of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, donated by her alma mater, Howard University, along with the shoulder bars from the first Black female brigade commander at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Her support for the president and his agenda may have strengthened their relationship, but it's left some advocates wanting more from her on two major issues — criminal justice reform and immigration.

On criminal justice reform — one of her campaign priorities — Harris has hardly been out front. While she’s spoken alongside Biden in response to recent mass shootings, and at an event announcing his executive orders on guns, the administration as a whole hasn’t made a significant public push on the issue.

Andrea James, executive director and founder of the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women & Girls, said that considering Harris is “a woman of color, her history, her pride and speaking about her mom who was a brave and courageous woman and fought obstacles because of the color of her skin,” they expected to see more from her speaking out on the issue.

Aides say Harris is making calls to Capitol Hill and working on the criminal justice issue behind the scenes.

On immigration, Harris has been hammered from the left and right as she's taken on her new role addressing the root causes of migration at the southern border.

While Republicans have criticized Biden and Harris as absent on the issue because they haven't visited the border yet, progressive immigration groups complain the administration hasn't done enough to push for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Lorella Praeli, president of Community Change Action, said Harris was a “true champion for immigrants" as a senator and it was important that she now “lean in and she help to carry this issue."

Some of Harris’ allies have expressed concerns that the problem is so amorphous and intractable that there’s no clear solution, and that Harris will be judged harshly even if she makes progress.

The concern arises in part from a desire to protect Harris’ political future. While Biden insists he plans on running for reelection, many political observers believe he’ll decide against it, clearing a path for Harris.

Experts and advocates focused on immigration say it’s too early to judge the outcome of her work there. Harris has thus far had conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Guatemala, and is planning her first trip to the region in June.

Dan Restrepo, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress who’s been in meetings on the issue with Harris, said “she asks very good questions” and her early move to bring together experts on the migrant crisis “is a really encouraging sign.” He also pushed back against criticism that Harris doesn’t have the experience to tackle the issue.

“I think the skill set that she brings to the table, as a successful politician and somebody who gets people, is probably the most important translatable skill,” he said.

That human approach, aides say, shapes her approach to everything from policy to diplomacy.

“She will emphasize that we need to speak directly with the American people, that she doesn’t want to just give rhetoric,” said Rohini Kosoglu, Harris' domestic policy adviser.

When Harris is briefed before calling or meeting a foreign leader, she wants more than just the political topline, asking about the leader's hobbies and interests, ”so she has a real sense of the person,” Flournoy said. When she spoke with the Japanese prime minister earlier this month, she wanted to know about his love of baseball.

And when she swears in new Cabinet members at her ceremonial office in the executive office building across from the White House, Flournoy says, Harris asks them to take a moment to be present, and tells them to think about “all the reasons you’re here and all the work you’re going to do."

Then she brings them out on her balcony to look at the American flag flying high over the West Wing.

Recommended Stories

  • Harris meets virtually with Guatemalan president

    Vice President Kamala Harris told Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Monday that the U.S. is planning to increase relief to the Northern Triangle region and “strengthen our cooperation” to better manage the steep increase in migration at the U.S. southern border. Harris made the comments during a virtual meeting with the president that marked a ramping up of her diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region, a role she was given by President Joe Biden last month. Harris will also meet with Guatemalan community-based organizations Tuesday, and she has plans to hold a similar virtual meeting with the Mexican president next month, before heading to visit Mexico and Guatemala in June.

  • U.S. unveils $310 million in Central America aid, as Guatemala agrees to work together on migration

    Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an additional $310 million in U.S. aid to Central America after a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, as the two countries agreed to work together to control migration. President Joe Biden gave Harris the job of leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries - Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala - to stop a growing number of migrants from crossing into the United States.

  • Australia security official warns staff of 'drums of war'

    A senior Australian security bureaucrat warned his staff that free nations “again hear the beating drums” of war, as military tensions rise in the Asia-Pacific region. Department of Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo’s message to all department staff on Australia’s veterans’ day on Sunday, known as Anzac Day, was published in The Australian newspaper on Tuesday. “In a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat – sometimes faintly and distantly, and at other times more loudly and ever closer,” Pezzullo said.

  • 17-year-old arrested with loaded handgun at New Jersey mall: Police

    Police say a 17-year-old had a loaded handgun in his fanny pack at the mall over the weekend.

  • Rockets reportedly shut John Wall down for the season after hamstring injury

    The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Howard Kurtz: WaPo piece on Sen. Tim Scott's ancestry is 'such a stretch'

    Fox News host Howard Kurtz argues the Washington Post 'leaves the impression it was trying to take the rising Republican star' and 'take him down' a bit with the report on Sen. Tim Scott, dubbed by critics as a ‘hit piece.'

  • Biden administration will limit immigration courthouse arrests

    The Biden administration will limit immigration authorities' ability to make arrests at courthouses, the Department of Homeland Security announced in a press release Tuesday.Why it matters: The move is another way the Biden administration is adjusting its predecessor's policies and is intended to balance access to courthouses with immigration enforcement, per the statement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: A Trump-era policy, established in 2018, previously authorized routine apprehensions at federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.Tuesday's directive to limit arrests was issued to both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.Courthouse arrests will still be permitted in cases concerning national security, the destruction of evidence in an ongoing case, or if an individual poses a threat to public safety or is being actively pursued by authorities. What they're saying: "Ensuring that individuals have access to the courts advances the fair administration of justice, promotes safety for crime victims, and helps to guarantee equal protection under the law,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement."The expansion of civil immigration arrests at courthouses during the prior administration had a chilling effect on individuals’ willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jerry Jones: Best defensive player in the draft may be there for Cowboys at 10

    Could the first nine players selected in Thursday night’s NFL draft all play offense? Jerry Jones thinks it’s possible. Jones, the Cowboys’ owner and General Manager, said today that he thinks the best defensive player in the draft may still be on the board when the Cowboys pick at No. 10. “I think that we’ve [more]

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. unveils $310 mln in Central America aid, as Guatemala agrees to work together on migration

    Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an additional $310 million in U.S. aid to Central America after a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, as the two countries agreed to work together to control migration. President Joe Biden gave Harris the job of leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries - Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala - to stop a growing number of migrants from crossing into the United States.

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On the call with me today is Bob Biesterfeld, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Zechmeister, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob and Mike will provide a summary of our 2021 first quarter results, and we will then open the call up for questions.

  • Recovery plan is 'opportunity of the century' for EU - Commission head

    The European Union's 750 billion euro plan to rebuild the economy greener and more digital after the pandemic is an opportunity of the century for the bloc, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. In a video message issued shortly before France and Germany are to jointly present their national plans on how to spend their share of the EU fund, von der Leyen said the EU executive would make sure the multi-year schemes lived up to expectations.

  • A Big Step For BitMart & Uberstate

    A lot is happening within the crypto community, particularly with the mainstream adoption of digital asset trading. The advent of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies has paved the way for the creation of several related technologies and platforms. Interestingly, the pandemic had a role to play in the expedited adoption of crypto-based systems, and it is safe to say that the future of tech that was talked about some years ago, was brought to us; perhaps, we have the pandemic to thank for that. Back in 2018, an exchange platform was launched by BitMart, and in three years, the platform has successfully built a solid team, with a supportive community of more than 400,000 BitMart users in different parts of the world. Furthermore, users of the platform have access to trade more than 18 crypto pairs, with new coins getting listed weekly. Things are looking up for the platform and community, and there are indications that they have it all figured out; it is due the smart work that the team has put into making BitMart what it is becoming today. The BitMart platform consists of professionals from different industries in different parts of the world including the United States, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, India, and Japan. Just recently the platform got advertised on one of the most popular LED video display advertising space in the world - the NASDAQ tower’s display that sits beautifully in Times Square, New York City. A little insight into that display advert platform reveals that it is used for the celebration of milestones achieved by big corporations, and advertising BitMart on the display is indicative of the fact that BitMart is doing something right, and are on the path to building a high level of trust within the crypto community and market. It is important to note that trust is an important criterion to consider if the crypto community is going to move for the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, and that is one of the things that BitMart has taken into cognizance. BitMart & Uberstate Exchange Listing Most recently BitMart announced listing of Uberstate RIT 2.0 on the digital assets platform. The event happened between 19th April, 2021 and 21st April, 2021. About Uberstate If you are looking to build a future where financial stability and economic independence are priorities, then you may want to consider a wealth planning service, and that is one of the amazing features of Uberstate; it is all that and so much more for interested persons, and everyone should be interested. Uberstate was designed to function as a platform to help people manage their wealth, and it also makes it easy for users to monitor and track their crypto investments across different platforms. There is a mobile app that allows users to perform different operations even while on the move. Uberstate’s Features If you are looking for a platform or application that gives you amazing options that will help you through your journey into the world of crypto investments and decentralized finance (DeFi), then Uberstate is just the right option for you, and here are some features that will attract and help you get the financial goals that you desire: OTC Markets Navigating through crypto markets can be a daunting task, especially when you have different crypto investments; it can also be difficult for beginners who may not know their way around crypto markets. With the OTC market feature, users can deal with liquidity without having to bother about the limits that come with traditional exchanges. The OTC market feature is an over-the-counter framework that is automated to provide users with the best market prices without paying attention to the digital asset that is being used for the trade. Banking (Personal and Business) The platform comes with a banking feature that allows users perform Ethereum blockchain-based banking via Uberstate’s RIT system. It makes it convenient for users to perform banking transactions. Mining Wallet With the ME wallet, it makes it easy for you to store and manage your crypto assets. Interestingly, holders of the wallet will get returns on their crypto investments, and the returns will be spaced out daily to amount to 12% yearly. Furthermore, you are in total control of your assets, and there is the option of access to liquidity Micro Funds With micro-funds, users are able to make use of the short and long-term options to perform digital forex transactions. It makes it easy for users to get optimum trading strategies based on the activities of the professional traders on the platform. With the full liquidity options, users can use their money as they please; they have access to their funds. RIT and Listing The functionality of the platform on the Ethereum blockchain is possible through the use of the platform’s currency RIT. The RIT token provides users with the capitalization needed to stake funds and invest comfortably. It also comes with other amazing benefits for users who are looking to build their portfolios within the crypto real estate markets. Uberstate NFT There has been an increased interest in NFTs within and outside the crypto space, and Uberstate is looking to be a part of the NFT marketplace, via the DREAM platform where users can own real estates and properties. Furthermore, users can buy or sell real estate through the NFT platform, as well as track ownership of the properties. Uberstate Card One problem of a lot of crypto-based systems is that they do not allow people to use them daily, due to the unavailability of card-based systems like traditional credit/debit cards. With Uberstate’s partnership with Ternio, there is a crypto card that will allow users to perform daily transactions with their cards, just like people do with credit cards. You can use the card at online retail outlets, PoS terminals, as well as on Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay. Whenever you use the cards, the platform performs a conversion of your crypto into the cash needed to make the payments needed for the purchase. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAcademy Awards Telecast Ratings Crash To Historic LowAphria's Broken Coast Enters Concentrates Sector With Wax Product© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Genetically modified mosquitoes are being released in the Keys. They’ll mate to kill

    A controversial project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys to battle the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes started this week. Boxes filled with eggs, water and food are being placed in the Lower and Middle Keys.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • A couple on TikTok found a hidden shower behind a wall while renovating their first home

    The couple bought the house with a $150,000 budget, and TikTok commenters think the bonus shower could increase the value of the home.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.