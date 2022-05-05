Harris tells ABC News '20/20' he is frustrated that Duniver's killer has not been caught

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Years after Anthony Harris' conviction was overturned, the murder of a little girl remains unsolved.

Investigators have not caught Devan Duniver's killer.

Harris was 12 years old when he was charged and later convicted of murdering Devan, his 5-year-old neighbor, in New Philadelphia in 1998.

Harris’ conviction was eventually overturned and, more than 20 years later, he said he is still haunted by the grisly crime.

A 14-year-old Anthony Harris leaves Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court after an appeals court overturned his conviction for killing 5-year-old Devan Duniver.

"She was so young and she had passed away," Harris, told ABC News' "20/20" as he held back tears during an exclusive interview two years ago.

Harris, who has served as a Marine, said he is frustrated that Devan's killer has never been identified or captured.

"The girl's dead, my life has been destroyed, and this guy, this individual's still free right now," he said during an interview with "20/20" that will air at 9 a.m. Friday on ABC.

This is an undated family photograph of Devan Duniver, 5, whose body was found June 28,1998 near her home in New Philadelphia. Her killer has never been found. (AP Photo/ The Times-Reporter/File)

Harris' sentiment has been shared by residents, who spent hours searching for Devan after she went missing on June 27, 1998, from her home on Baker Avenue NW in New Philadelphia. Harris alleged that there were leads in the case that were not pursued.

Devan disappeared after she went outside to play. When her mother, Lori, discovered Devan was gone, she spent the afternoon looking for her and called the police in the evening. Harris and his family lived in the same apartment complex as the Dunivers and aided in the search.

The next day, Devan was found in the woods behind her home, dead with multiple stab wounds to her neck.

Investigators claimed Harris provided inconsistent details about where he was and what he was doing during the time the girl was missing when he was initially questioned.

Two weeks after Devan's body was found, the police called Harris and his mother Cyndi to the police station, where the then-12-year-old Harris was placed in an interrogation room with Thomas Vaughn, who was then the police chief of Millersburg.

Harris’ mother could watch through a two-way mirror but was unable to hear what was being said.

The mother of Anthony Harris, Cyndi Harris, sat in the back of the courtroom when the verdict was announced. The 5th District Court of Appeals overturned the conviction.

Vaughn repeatedly questioned Harris about whether he killed Devan, according to the audio of the interrogation. At first, Harris denied he was involved but he said Vaughn's pressure got the best of him.

"The investigator, he had basically told me that, 'If you confess to this murder you can go home.' It's like, 'Okay. Well, I'm over here scared, so I want to go home,'" Harris recalled.

Harris ultimately confessed and was charged with murder. His case was a juvenile proceeding and, therefore, absent a jury; Harris' fate was determined by Tuscarawas County Juvenile and Probate Court Judge Linda Kate.

Harris' attorney Tarin Hale tried to suppress the taped confession from evidence but the motion was rejected by Judge Kate.

Tuscarawas County Juvenile Judge Linda Kate appears in court March 10, 1999. The 5th District Court of Appeals overturned her conviction of 13-year-old Anthony Harris in the stabbing 1998 death of 5-year-old Devan Duniver. (Pool/Times-Reporter, Bob Christy)

At age 13, Anthony Harris is walked into a Tuscarawas County juvenile courtroom escorted by his mother, Cyndi Harris. He was wrongfully convicted of killing 5-year-old Devan Duniver.

"My statement was very clear, there is no evidence in this case. That's all you need to know from me. There's no evidence here," Hale told "20/20."

Three members of the search party who combed the area in 1998 to find Devan told "20/20" they believe that there are elements surrounding Devan's death that are troubling.

Donna Wenger, Nancy Niarchos and Jim Milliken all said they searched by the area where Devan's body was found and didn't see her. They said they believe her body was dropped at the spot later.

Bob Baker (left) of Dover walks with public defender Tarin Hale as they look at the area where Devan Duniver's body was found. Baker searched the area with others when the 5-year-old was reported missing. Her body was found in this brush.

Wenger, Niarchos and Milliken each testified as witnesses during the trial and they recall seeing a man in the area who was wearing a long-sleeve plaid flannel shirt, which they said was odd given that it felt like a 90-degree summer day.

"I thought, 'My God, is that guy ever creepy,'" Niarchos told "20/20." "He was so suspicious looking and he was right there. I thought, 'What is he doing here?'"

Kate ultimately found Harris guilty in 1999 and sentenced him to the maximum, incarceration until he turned 21.

Harris, however, would get a second chance on appeal.

On June 7, 2000, Ohio's 5th District Court of Appeals, seated in Canton, overturned the conviction and determined that Harris' confession was coerced.

Harris was released the next day.

"There's no sense to be bitter," Harris told "20/20." "Even though it hurt a lot, it didn't destroy my core as a person, the things I believe in, the things I grew up to become. That's why I don't hold resentment in my voice when I speak."

Devan Duniver's murder remains unsolved.

The last time the investigation picked up was in 2005 when Richard Dobbins was appointed as special prosecutor. He conducted a two-year probe and ultimately concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone.

Wenger, Niarchos and Milliken told "20/20" they were never contacted by the special prosecutor to discuss the case.

County Prosecutor Ryan Styer, who currently has the files related to the special prosecutor's investigation, told "20/20" in a statement that, after reviewing the findings, he believes investigators "invested a lot of time conducting many interviews of witnesses and known persons of interest."

He said he also feels there’s insufficient evidence for prosecution but has asked authorities to speak to the witnesses from the trial "20/20" interviewed.

Harris said he hasn't given up his drive to help find the person responsible for killing Devan.

"We're going to figure this out [and] give her some kind of closure," he said.

Amanda Spies Bornhorst, who was then Tuscarawas County prosecutor, speaks at a press conference after Anthony Harris, 13 , was found guilty in the fatal stabbing of his 5-year-old neighbor, Devan Duniver. Harris was later found to have been wrongfully convicted.

13-year-old Anthony Harris is walked into a Tuscarawas County Juvenile Courtroom escorted by his mother, Cyndi Harris. Anthony Harris is accused of killing 5-year-old Devan Duniver when Anthony Harris was 12 years old. Beacon Journal file photo by Robin Tinay Sallie 1-25-99

Lori Duniver trains her eyes on Anthony Harris, 13, as he is led from Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court in New Philadelphia on March 17, 1999, where he was sentenced for the murder of Duniver's daughter, Devan, 5. His conviction was later overturned by the 5th District Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/The Times-Reporter, Bob Christy)

Kitrina Mazaher (left) answers questions at a press conference after the conviction of Anthony Harris at the Tuscarawas County Courthouse. She is the sister of Lori Duniver (right), the mother of murder victim Devan Duniver, 5. The 5th District Court of Appeals later overturned the conviction. The killer has never been caught.

Cyndi Harris listens to Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court Judge Linda A. Kate during the sentencing of her son, Anthony, then 13, in New Philadelphia. He was later found to have been wrongfully convicted.

Tuscarawas County sheriff's deputies lead Anthony Harris from the Tuscarawas County Courthouse after Juvenile Judge Linda A. Kate wrongfully convicted him in the fatal stabbing of his 5-year-old neighbor, Devan Duniver. Her killer has never been found.

Lori Duniver and her sister, Kitrina Mazaher, react March 10, 1999 after Tuscarawas County Juvenile Judge Linda Kate convicted 13-year-old Anthony Harris of stabbing to death Duniver's daughter, 5-year-old Devan Duniver. Harris was later found to have been wrongfully convicted. (Pool/Times-Reporter, Bob Christy)

After Tuscarawas County Juvenile Judge Linda Kate convicts Anthony Harris, Amanda Spies Bornhorst, then county prosecutor, hugs Lori Duniver (face showing) before leaving the courtroom.

Public defender Tarin Hale makes the case for overturning Anthony Harris' conviction before the 5th District Court of Appeals.

Lori Duniver, mother of Devan Duniver, tries to compose herself as she talks to the media July 16, 1998 in New Philadelphia.

Richard Duniver, father of 5-year-old Devan, wipes away a tear July 16, 1998, as he tries to talk about Anthony Harris, then 12, who was charged with killing his daughter. Harris was later convicted, incarcerated, exonerated and released. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: ABC News '20/20' to air show about unsolved 1998 child murder