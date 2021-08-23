As Harris travels to Asia, activists push her to speak out for women fleeing Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – In the early months of her tenure, Vice President Kamala Harris stepped on to the world stage to deliver a powerful message: "The status of women is the status of democracy."

"Not only because the exclusion of women in decision-making is a marker of a flawed democracy, but because the participation of women strengthens democracy," she told the United Nations in March, both highlighting her historic election and reinforcing a Biden administration priority.

It's a message that rings prescient, as the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan has left women reeling over fears of a return to a repressive regime, and one human rights advocates are hoping Harris will spotlight during visits to Singapore and Vietnam this week.

Harris, the first female, Black and South Asian vice president, has long championed women's rights as a prosecutor, senator and later a presidential candidate. But the highest ranking U.S. female official has been noticeably quiet on concerns for the future of Afghan women and children, human rights advocates say, and her high-profile trip is an opportunity to amplify the message at a politically perilous moment for the administration.

Melanne Verveer, executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and a former U.S. ambassador for Global Women’s Issues, said ignoring the chance to speak out for women's rights would be a "grave omission."

"She is a symbol, and an extraordinarily powerful symbol for the United States," Verveer said. "To just ignore the reality of this, given her position, would be to not acknowledge the the important role she could play in moving this agenda forward."

Harris, who arrived in Singapore Sunday and will visit Vietnam later this week, has so far used the trip to bolster U.S. partnerships in the region to tamp down on concerns over China's growing military presence. Following meetings with Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the U.S. announced a series of accords with Singapore on tackling cyber threats, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The two countries also announced agreements for closer cooperation on trade, defense and space exploration.

On Tuesday, Harris is scheduled to deliver a speech from Singapore's verdant Gardens by the Bay, where she'll lay out her vision for the Indo-Pacific region and focus on security, partnerships and economic health, according to a White House official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the speech.

Senior administration officials have emphasized the trip was planned before the Afghan government's collapse and that the region is strategically and economically important for the U.S.

"We can do more than one thing at a time and we're going to do more than one thing at a time as we focus on these two huge priorities for the United States," one official who briefed reporters ahead of the trip said on condition of anonymity.

During a press conference with Singapore's prime minister, Harris briefly acknowledged the U.S. commitment to human rights by saying the pair spoke about the role the international community must play in the crisis in Myanmar, where a military coup in February has led to a brutal crackdown on media.

Asked about Afghanistan, Harris largely echoed the White House defense of the withdrawal and said the focus remains on the U.S. evacuations push.

"There's no question there will be and should be a robust analysis of what has happened, but right now there's no question that our focus has to be on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and vulnerable Afghans, including women and children," she said.

'Betrayal of the promises made'

The Taliban regime was known for particularly violent enforcement of Islamic law, including barring women from leaving home without a male chaperone and prohibiting them from working or going to school. Women seen in public without a male relative have been raped, abducted and forced into marriage.

The militant group has sought to quell fears that gender-based violence will again surge, vowing to uphold women's rights within the framework of Islamic law. But experts remain skeptical of those promises. The Biden administration and the UN Security Council have warned that any recognition as a legitimate government and international aid would require the Taliban to not only disavow any connections to terrorist organizations but also uphold human rights, specifically for women and girls.

Advocates say time is running out to evacuate at-risk women who assisted the U.S. mission in Afghanistan or helped nonprofit organizations benefiting women. Administration officials are under mounting pressure to complete the withdrawal by the scheduled Aug. 31 deadline, a date the Taliban said U.S. troops needed to meet or risk facing "consequences."

Nilofar Sakhi, a lecturer at the International Affairs at the George Washington University who has been involved in the Afghan peace process since 2010, said she's received daily calls from panicked women in tears looking for assistance in fleeing the country.

While some women have managed to leave the country from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, others fear the journey to the compound, ringed by heavily guarded Taliban checkpoints, is a matter of life and death, according to human rights advocates.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Laurie Adams, CEO for Women for Women International, a global organization dedicated to working with female survivors of war, said the U.S.'s hasty retreat from Afghanistan is a "betrayal of the promises made" to Afghan women.

"We've made a promise to Afghan women that they had a brighter future. We invested millions of aid in providing education. We spent decades encouraging women to speak out and claim their rights, and they are now vulnerable because of that increased hope that we allowed them to feel and actively supported," she said.

Women for Women International was among a group of prominent women's rights activists and groups that penned an open letter calling on the Biden administration to provide direct evacuation flights for women, expand the Special Immigrant Visa program to include a category for at-risk women, raise the refugee cap, provide more assistance for resettled women, and invest in resources and support for women who remain in Afghanistan.

"As a woman, as someone who has been discriminated against because of their national and ethnic origin, she understands that better than most," Adams said of Harris and the plight of Afghan women. "I really hope that she will be able to take that passion that I know she has for women's rights and that commitment that her administration has made to advancing women's rights and fulfill that with practical, concrete commitments, such as protecting and investing in women who remain in Afghanistan."

Ravi Verma, director for International Center for Research on Women Asia, said he was surprised Harris had not been a stronger voice for Afghan women and children but expects her to "lead from the front" in the crusade against oppressive measures that are expected to unfold in Afghanistan.

"This entire exit of U.S. forces from Afghanistan has damaged women and children more than anybody else," Verma said. "All the gains they made in the last 20 years will go down the drain if nothing urgent is done to address it."

Harris' moment

The vice president, for her part, appears to understand the magnitude of her foreign trip. She's had to juggle questions about America's reliability in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan while focusing on a broad range of priorities including trade, security and climate change.

Harris aides said she'd never shied away from highlighting the plight of women, pointing to her maiden trip abroad in June to Guatemala and Mexico, where she met with female entrepreneurs and labor leaders about economic opportunities and tackling the "root causes" of migration to the U.S. That trip, too, was overshadowed by criticism of the administration's handling of an influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border.

Afghanistan adds a new wrinkle to her historic visit as the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam later this week, where she is likely be confronted with comparisons of the withdrawal in Kabul and the U.S.'s dramatic exit from Saigon in 1975. Harris and other administration officials have brushed off questions about whether the Afghanistan crisis has undercut American credibility among allies.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, stands next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before their bilateral meeting at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

"The reason I am here is because the United States is a global leader, and we take that role seriously," she told reporters in Singapore Monday.

In preparing for the diplomatic balancing act, Harris spoke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who both recently traveled to the region, before leaving for Southeast Asia. She also turned to two former high-ranking U.S. female officials — Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright, according to her chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders.

Harris' comments to the United Nations in March evoked Clinton's famed 1995 speech in Beijing as first lady, in which she declared "women's rights are human rights," defying calls within the administration to soften her remarks.

Verveer, who served as the then-first lady's chief of staff and later as the first U.S. ambassador for Global Women’s Issues when Clinton was secretary of state, said both Clinton and Albright had moments where they "really went out on a limb talking about how critical these issues were" at various times when their administrations had probably hoped they would stick to the message of the day.

"I think it's is important for (Harris) to seize this moment and to see the important role that she has at this time," Verveer said. "She has to be her own person."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As women flee Taliban, Harris urged to speak out on SE Asia trip