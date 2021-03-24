Harris urges Congress to act on gun control legislation during CBS interview

The Week

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday echoed President Biden's call for the Senate to pass gun control legislation in the wake of Monday's mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed. In an interview on CBS This Morning, Harris pushed the Senate — presumably more specifically Senate Republicans, who are wary of overhauling America's gun laws — to "stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the 2nd Amendment, it's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws. There's no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of a civil society." She later added that "we're not talking about" the government "trying to come after your guns." "I'm not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason...of the United States Senate... It has to be possible that people agree that these slaughters have to stop." — @VP on the need for Senate action on gun safety.pic.twitter.com/VPDeef7IP7 — marielsaez46 (@marielsaez46) March 24, 2021 Harris, however, didn't appear to convince hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason that the White House has a realistic shot of getting the 60 votes required to pass any significant gun reform bills. Still, the vice president maintained it's a priority for the Biden administration, arguing that while an executive order may be on the table, a permanent law is preferable.