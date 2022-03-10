Harris urges probe of Ukraine maternity hospital attack, accuses Russia of 'unimaginable' atrocities

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday condemned Russia’s air strikes on a maternity hospital in Ukraine as “atrocities of unimaginable proportions” and urged an investigation into the attacks.

Harris also underscored the United States’ commitment to “defend every inch of NATO territory.” The vice president visited Poland as part of an effort to show unity among NATO allies in response to Russia's war on Ukraine, where the death toll has been rising.

The trip came amid a controversy between the two countries after the United States declined Poland's surprise proposal to provide Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. to give to Ukraine.

“We have been witnessing for weeks, and certainly just in the last 24 hours, atrocities of unimaginable proportions,” Harris said. “A maternity hospital, a children's hospital, where we have witnessed pregnant women who were there for care for one reason being taken out because they required care because of an act of violence, unprovoked, unjustified.”

Russian airstrikes hit a maternity hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday. Three people were killed, including a child, and 17 people wounded.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of their meeting at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Harris noted the United Nations has already started to review Russian attacks on civilians.

"Absolutely there should be an investigation. And we should all be watching,” Harris said at a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. “I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities.”

Duda went further than Harris, labeling Russia's attacks on Ukraine as "war crimes."

“Russians are committing war crimes,” he said. "This is an act of barbarity, bearing the features of a genocide aimed at eliminating or destroying a nation."

Fighter jets debacle

Harris and Duda stood as a united front, bucking any concerns of tension between the two countries after the U.S. turned down Poland's fighter jet proposal.

“I want to be very clear, the United States and Poland are united in what we have done and are prepared to do to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine,” she said. “Full stop.”

When asked whether there is an alternative plan to get materials to Ukraine to defend itself, Harris noted the United States has given billions in aid to Ukraine.

“We're making deliveries every day in terms of what we can do in terms of assistance,” she said. “In particular, when you look at what we've been doing as it relates to anti-tank and anti-defense systems, that is an ongoing process, and that's not going to stop to the extent that there is a need."

Duda also tried to clear up Poland's fighter jet proposal, saying he wanted NATO to make a decision on the plan so “that Poland remains a credible member of NATO, not a country who decides on its own on important issues.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, and US Vice President Kamala Harris hold press conference at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

US aid to Poland

Harris announced the United States will give $50 million in humanitarian aid to Poland.

Harris said the excess amount of refugees has “put an extraordinary burden on Poland and the people of Poland.”

"We will continue with the support that we can give you, Mr. President, in terms of the work that you and the people of Poland have been doing to bear this burden,” Harris said.

Poland has accepted more than 1.4 million Ukrainian refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In addition, the vice president said two Patriot missile systems the U.S. promised were delivered to Poland. There have been growing fears that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine could spill over to neighboring countries, such as Poland.

Harris reaffirmed that the U.S. will defend NATO countries if attacked.

“The United States commitment for Article Five is ironclad,” she said. “The United States is prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory. The United States takes seriously that an attack against one is an attack against all."”

