Harris to visit DMZ amid nuclear threats from North Korea

35
Devika Rao, Staff writer
·1 min read
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. The visit is to show the United States' commitment to South Korea's safety after North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea, Reuters reports. There are also threats of a nuclear test, as the Biden administration has been unable to make strides with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Harris will be the first senior White House official under Biden to visit the DMZ, reports Bloomberg. The vice president is also midway through an Asia tour where she has visited Japan to discuss the security situation in Taiwan and attended former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral. This trip will set the stage for President Biden's visit in the coming months to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I think your visit to DMZ and Seoul will be very symbolic demonstrations of your strong commitments to the security and peace on the Korean Peninsula," South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told Harris in a meeting on Monday, "we are working with you and US in dealing with North Korea."

7 cartoons about DeSantis and Abbott's migrant relocation

New Pacific island forms after underwater volcano erupts

Arizona judge bans abortion statewide by reinstating 1864 law

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab debate Denver’s disastrous offensive start to the season. Frank doesn’t know if the new look Broncos offense is going to get any better with their Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson at the helm. While Charles believes Denver made a huge mistake in the preseason that led to this awful start, he believes in time, the Broncos will turn things around. Remember, Tom Brady’s first season in Tampa was not smooth sailing until after their bye week. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.