Harris will visit Mexico and Guatemala to address the "root causes" of border crossings

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

Vice President Harris said Wednesday she plans to visit Mexico and Guatemala "as soon as possible" in a diplomatic effort to address surging migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border has reached crisis levels. Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the "root causes" that drive migration.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What she's saying: "Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I am looking forward to traveling, hopefully as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle, stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala," Harris said at a virtual roundtable with experts on Wednesday, per Reuters.

  • Most people in the Northern Triangle countries don't want to flee their homes but do so as a last resort due to financial instability, political turmoil and violence, among other things, Harris said.

  • That's why the U.S. needs to help these countries reach economic stability, Harris added.

Harris has already set up an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to temporarily increase security presence at their borders to curtail migration.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Parents of gay teen who died by suicide sue district for ignoring his pleas for help

    Nigel Shelby told school administrators that he was being bullied. His friends reported they were afraid he was harming himself. The school did nothing, a lawsuit alleges.

  • Stocks Set To Open Higher As Big Banks Report Strong Earnings Results

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle above the $61 level as Iran moves to enrich uranium up to 60% purity.

  • Fauci says US may never use Oxford vaccine in fresh blow for global confidence

    America may not use the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine because it has now bought so many alternative jabs, the country's top pandemic adviser to the White House has said. Dr Anthony Fauci stressed the decision was not a criticism of the beleaguered vaccine, but it comes as weeks of bad news have battered worldwide trust in the jab. Faith in the vaccine has already plummeted in Europe, though not in the UK, and countries including France and Germany have restricted the jab in younger people following rare cases of low platelet counts and clots in the brain. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said the benefits still outweigh the risks, but healthy young people aged 18 to 29 should be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as an alternative. America has stockpiled millions of doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, though it has not yet been given approval for use. The country is also expected to soon amass a huge surplus of various vaccine doses as production ramps up. Excess doses may hit 600 million jabs later in the year according to some estimates.

  • 'The View' Slams Tucker Carlson's 'Irresponsible' Vaccine Misinformation

    Whoopi Goldberg and other "View" co-hosts worried the Fox News host will heighten vaccine hesitancy.

  • Harris says she'll visit Mexico and Guatemala soon

    The timing and other details of the vice president's trip have not yet been announced.

  • Cook County to release 35K vaccine appointments Tuesday

    The Cook County Health Department announced Tuesday morning that it will be pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

  • Adam Perkins death: Viral Vine star dies aged 24

    Brother says his life was ‘tragically cut short’

  • StarMed, Atrium Health holding walk-in COVID vaccine clinics; no appointments needed

    Clinic near the airport is available until 7 p.m. on April 13-14. Atrium event at Panthers stadium is April 13 only. Both events offer Pfizer shots.

  • Darius, the world's longest rabbit, is missing. Police believe he was stolen from his home in the U.K.

    Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, was last seen on Saturday in his pen in the village of Stoulton, England, about 130 miles northwest of London.

  • Is Medifast (MED) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

    Medifast (MED) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • Harris to visit Mexico, Guatemala 'soon' amid GOP criticism

    The vice president said Wednesday that she was anticipating traveling to the Northern Triangle.

  • Goldman Sachs, IBD Stock Of The Day, Triggers Buy Signal After Market's Perfect Storm

    Goldman Sachs is the IBD Stock Of The Day, as the investment bank flashes bullish indicators after a blowout earnings report.

  • Former Navy pilot looks to unseat Democrat for US House seat in Virginia

    Virginia state senator Jen Kiggans discusses campaign on 'Fox & Friends First.'

  • Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Psaki: Tlaib’s Call to End Policing Is ‘Not the President’s View’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Biden does not agree with Representative Rashida Tlaib’s (D., Mich.) calls to end policing in the wake of Daunte Wright’s death. Officers in a Minneapolis suburb pulled Wright over for a traffic violation on Sunday and tried to detain him after learning he had an outstanding warrant. He then reentered his car and an officer shot him. Police Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn Center Police Department described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” Gannon said the officer, later identified as Kimberly Potter, a 26 year-veteran of the city force, had intended to discharge a Taser and instead fired a single shot at the man. Tlaib claimed in a tweet that Wright’s death “wasn’t an accident,” as “policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.” “No more policing, incarceration, and militarization,” she added. It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021 Meanwhile, Psaki said, “that’s not the president’s view.” “The president’s view is that there are necessary outdated reforms that should be put in place, that there is accountability that needs to happen, that the loss of life is far too high, that these families are suffering around the country, that the black community is exhausted from the ongoing threats they feel,” she said. She added that Biden believes legislation, specifically the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act “can put many of these necessary reforms in place.” The president also feels that it is important for communities to rebuild trust “to get to a better place,” she said. Similarly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.,) responded to a question about Tlaib’s tweet by expressing support for reform and the George Floyd bill. “Look, we all know we have to root out systemic bias in law enforcement and we feel the best way to do that is the Justice in Policing Act,” Schumer said. The New York Democrat said he plans to put the bill on the Senate floor for a vote. The fatal shooting comes amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing Floyd during his arrest last May. Chauvin is seen in a video of the arrest kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until he became unconscious.

  • Biden tells family of 'hero' Capitol Police officer killed in car attack: 'He’s in your blood'

    “I have some idea what you’re feeling like,” the president told the officer’s widow.

  • Back on air after Sharon Osbourne got fired, 'The Talk' hosts explain what happened

    After a hiatus and investigation, "The Talk" returned Monday with Sheryl Underwood and her co-hosts opening up about Sharon Osbourne's behavior.

  • Mexico’s vow to tighten border fails to deter US-bound migrants

    As the Biden administration enlists its neighbours in attempts to slow the flow of people, families seeking a future free from hunger and violence journey on Central American migrants trying to reach the US disembark in Frontera Corozal, Mexico, after crossing the Usumacinta River from Guatemala. Photograph: Eduardo Verdugo/AP Groups of men, women and children stepped off small boats and on to Mexican soil without showing their documents to anyone. Drivers quickly bundled them into taxis which sped past an immigration office to a nearby crossroad, where the travelers climbed into a vans for the next leg of their journey toward the US border. Mexico has announced it is imposing new travel restrictions on its southern border, because of the coronavirus – its first such restrictions since the pandemic began. It has also deployed police, national guard members and immigration officers to its southern states to slow the flow of migrants from Central America. This week the White House announced that Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala would deploy troops “to make crossing the borders more difficult” as the Biden administration enlists its southern neighbours in its attempts to slow migration. But on a recent morning it looked like business as usual on this remote stretch of the Mexico-Guatemala border, which follows the mighty Usumacinta River. Packs of haggard people trod along a narrow highway through the Lacandón jungle, toting backpacks and water bottles and occasionally perching toddlers on their shoulders. Migrants on the jungle highway from Frontera Corozal to Palenque in Chiapas state. Photograph: Eduardo Verdugo/AP Police checkpoints dot the 150km stretch of Highway 307 from Frontera Corozal to Palenque – the site of impressive Mayan ruins. But migrants said they simply paid to pass through – or were robbed by the officers they met. “They’ve taken our money and now we’re dead broke,” said Christian, 27, who was traveling with a group of Honduran construction workers. “And now we have to deal with the military. We need to figure out how we get north. We are always fighting and figuring out a way to get there.” Shortly after taking office in 2018, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared that Mexico’s migration and customs forces were “rotten to the core” and pledged a clean-up. But human rights activists say soldiers, police officers and immigration officials are still guilty of crimes against migrants, ranging from robbery to extortion and kidnap for ransom. “It’s a cartel,” said Father Gabriel Romero, director of La 72, a shelter for migrants near the Guatemala border. “They’re acting in cahoots with smugglers… with taxi and bus drivers. It’s a network taking advantage of migrants.” Mexico has once again become a stopgap in US efforts to slow migration. And migrants have become a bargaining chip in the bilateral relationship. Analysts say Mexico’s deployment of security forces to the southern border is yet another example of the US government outsourcing immigration enforcement to its neighbour. “We’ve turned into a very strong and very heavy control apparatus, largely due to pressure from the US government,” said Tonatiuh Guillén López, a Mexican academic and former immigration commissioner. The number of migrants arriving at the US border dropped under previous enforcement efforts, including one that followed a high-profile increase of migrant children reaching the US border in 2014, and the deployment of the National Guard after Donald Trump threatened to impose crippling sanctions if migration wasn’t stopped. But such crackdowns have never completely stopped the flow of people, instead forcing migrants to take riskier routes through remote regions and exposing them to a heightened risk of robbery, rape, abduction and death. Guillén, who resigned as immigration commissioner in June 2019 after Mexico buckled under Trump’s threats, expressed doubts that the country’s enforcement efforts would work as effectively this time around. “The flow of migrants will continue moving, mostly because they’re in small groups ... and a significant part of it is controlled by human traffickers,” he said. Human traffickers, he said, “have infrastructure, money and complicit relationships [with the authorities].” Additionally, “governments in Mexico, the United States and Central America have never really put much of an effort into controlling these trafficking organisations”. Vice-President Kamala Harris at a White House meeting with immigration advisers. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images After a call last week with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, López Obrador said: “We are willing to join forces in the fight against human trafficking and to protect human rights, especially of children.” The two leaders also said they had agreed to work toward Central American development and “agreed on the urgency of carrying out emergency humanitarian aid programs”. We made it here without eating. We’re drinking out of puddles Leticía, Honduran migrant But whatever measures are agreed by the US and Mexican governments, they are unlikely to outweigh the many factors pushing Central Americans to feel their homes. Migrants on the road through southern Mexico described escaping situations of abject poverty, hunger and violence. They described crops destroyed by drought and entire neighbourhoods devastated by hurricanes. They also spoke bitterly of politicians who oversee rampant corruption. “Hurricane Eta swept away everything and left us in the street with our children,” said Leticia, 34, standing along the highway with her husband, Hector, and their three children aged 11, 12 and 14. “That’s why we decided to leave and search for a future.” Johan Martínez, 34, said he had fled extortion payments in Honduras, despite lacking much of an income from his work as a welder. He pulled up his white singlet to show scars on his belly from being shot, and pointed to his front teeth. “Fake,” he said, explaining he had been hit with a pipe by angry gangsters seeking payment. Like many of the migrants heading north, he seemed buoyed by the arrival of Biden, whose taking office he called “the opportunity of a lifetime”. Migrants stock up on supplies in Frontera Corozal. Photograph: Eyepix/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock But getting out of Frontera Corozal was no easy task. Martínez and six fellow travellers paid taxi drivers 50 pesos for the privilege of walking through the town of 5,000 people – this after already paying to pass through migration checkpoints the length of Guatemala, he said. “It’s money, money, money,” he said. The extent of human trafficking is easy to spot in Frontera Corozal, a scruffy tourist outpost populated by indigenous Chol families. One local business owner, who preferred anonymity for security reasons, estimated that trafficking in migrants underpins 90% of the town’s economy. He pointed to the crossroads, which was chockablock with migrants getting out of cabs and climbing into vans. The vans paid 3,000 pesos to pass through various checkpoints, the business owner said. And when there’s a convoy of vans, “the checkpoints are only staffed so they can charge them,” he said. The business owner sees migrants walking through the jungle around the perimeter of his property to avoid checkpoints. He provides them with food and water at a restaurant he operates and permits them to sleep in an abandoned vehicle. But he serves smugglers, too. He broke from an interview to sell cans of beer to a pair of smugglers arriving in a new model car – part of a fleet of vehicles the smugglers used to discreetly move migrants, he said. Migrants too poor to pay the smugglers end up walking – though they end up paying officials – who migrants say rifle through their backpacks and relieve them of their meagre belongings. “The first thing they steal are cellular phones,” said Leticía, the Honduran migrant walking the highway with her family. She and her family had already been walking for two days in the sweltering heat and they were running out money. “We made it here without eating. We’re drinking out of puddles.” The sun was starting to set, and they still had 25km to go to reach the next migrant shelter. They turned north and started walking.

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Tomi Lahren on Biden admin's border handling: Kamala Harris 'hasn't done what I've done'

    Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren says the Biden administration needs to 'answer' for the border crisis, and explains what she saw firsthand on her recent trip to Arizona on 'Fox & Friends.'