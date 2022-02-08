Harris, Yellen urge Americans to file taxes to collect remaining tax credits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Janet Yellen
    Janet Yellen
    Economist
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    49th and current Vice President of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans to file their 2021 tax returns in order to collect thousands of dollars in child and earned income tax credits that were still available.

Yellen told non-profit groups and community organizations that most families had only received half their child tax credits, or even less, and workers were only starting to see the expanded earned income tax credit, as they filed their taxes.

Those programs had already helped lower poverty, reduced food instability and cut stress for many families, but more gains were possible if Americans got the credits, Yellen said at a "day of action" hosted by the White House.

The Internal Revenue Service began sending out monthly child tax credit payments in July, reaching the families of 61 million children between July and December 2021, but families must file a tax return to receive the second half of the money.

But many families did not receive an advance payment because their child was only born last year, or they had not filed taxes before, or they are residents of Puerto Rico, Yellen said.

"In many cases, we're talking about families who are still entitled to $3,000 to $3,600, depending on the age of their child," Yellen said, adding that the only way those people could receive the money was to file their taxes.

The Biden administration's COVID-19 rescue plan expanded the existing U.S. child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17.

It also nearly tripled the earned income tax credit for workers without dependent children, raising it to $1,500 from around $540 for 17 million workers without dependent children, making it available for previously ineligible younger workers aged 19-24, and older workers over 65.

The White House said events were planned by dozens of organizations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico to encourage Americans to file taxes and get the credits. More information is available at http://www.childtaxcredit.gov

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports 101,864 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 415 deaths

    Italy reported 101,864 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 41,247 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 415 from 326. Italy has registered 149,512 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.77 million cases to date.

  • Army probe details frustrations with White House, State over Afghan evacuation: report

    An Army investigative report obtained by The Washington Post documented frustration among military personnel with the White House and State Department over the United States' evacuation from Afghanistan. The report, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, was ordered after the suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 American military personnel on Aug. 26. It detailed the decisions made by U.S....

  • National Archives has to retrieve Trump White House records from Mar-A-Lago

    WPBF's Tiffany Kenney has the details.

  • Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid

    Authorities arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Amir Locke while conducting a search warrant, police said Tuesday. The teen was arrested Monday afternoon in the southeastern Minnesota city of Winona, the St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter. The death of Locke, who was Black, angered his family and activists, who questioned the initial police account of the shooting.

  • Suspect arrested in Washington state grocery store shooting

    A man suspected of opening fire inside a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another, was arrested late Monday night on Interstate 90 near Spokane, police said. Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested on the freeway between the town of Sprague and Spokane, a, Richland police said in a Facebook posting. “Kelly will be transported back to the Tri-Cities and booked into the Benton County Jail on Murder 1st Degree and Attempted Murder 1st Degree,” Richland police wrote.

  • Trump calls for DirectTV boycott if they remove OAN

    Former President Trump is urging his followers to boycott DirecTV over the company's plans to drop One American News Network (OAN), a conservative cable channel favored by the former commander in chief. "If AT&T/DirecTV cancels OAN, I hope that everyone will boycott and cancel DirecTV," Trump said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "It is a very popular channel, far more popular than most would understand, and they are being treated horribly...

  • German official: "Of course" Nord Stream 2 is an "existential threat" to Ukraine

    A top German lawmaker representing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party told Axios that "of course" Ukraine is right to call Nord Stream 2 an "existential threat" to its security, and that past German governments were wrong to dub the pipeline a "purely commercial project."Why it matters: Nord Stream 2 has been a major headache for the Biden administration, which waived sanctions on the operator of the Russia-to-Germany pipeline in order to help repair relations with Berlin damaged during the Trump er

  • Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail through air vent are dead, authorities say

    Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • California Ready to Extend SALT-Cap Workaround, Corporate Breaks

    (Bloomberg Law) -- California is poised to restore corporate tax breaks and extend the state’s workaround for the federal cap on deductions for state and local taxes.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesLawmakers fini

  • Ginni and Clarence Thomas draw questions about Supreme Court ethics

    Clarence Thomas, the U.S. Supreme Court's most senior justice, long celebrated by conservatives and reviled by liberals, is facing renewed scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest as he helms the court's newly empowered conservative majority and as public opinion of the court slumps to a historic low. Independent ethics watchdogs have raised new questions about the activism of Clarence Thomas' wife of 34 years, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a longtime political consultant who lobbies for some of the same conservative causes -- around abortion, gun rights and religious freedom -- that are before the high court. A New Yorker magazine report last month documented a web of associations between Ginni Thomas and "conservative pressure groups that have either been involved in cases before the Court or have had members engaged in such cases."

  • GOP Rep Rips Politicians Who ‘Side With Criminals’ And People Can’t Believe His Gall

    Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde once likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a "normal tourist visit."

  • Canadian truckers protesting vaccines turned to a Christian fundraising site after GoFundMe blocked donations. They've already raised $4 million.

    The group known as Freedom Convoy turned to the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo after GoFundMe suspended their campaign.

  • A simple error calculating the Child Tax Credit could delay your tax refund

    The IRS warned the form detailing how much in advance payments taxpayers received last year could be incorrect.

  • Omarosa Says Trump Made a 'Habit' of Tearing Up White House Files — Including One 'Very Bizarre' Scene

    The former Trump aide and Apprentice star has regularly feuded with her old boss since she was ousted from the White House in late 2017

  • Letters: 'It’s not a privilege to be born malnourished, drug-addicted, or unwanted.'

    Letters to the Editor

  • Nikki Haley calls out Pence for saying Trump was "wrong" about overturning 2020 election

    Nikki Haley told Fox News on Monday she believed Mike Pence "did what he thought was right" when the then-vice president certified the results of the last presidential election.Yes, but: The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations took issue with Pence saying last week that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that he could have overturned the results.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: "Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • FBI probes pre-Capitol riot meeting of far-right groups

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing a meeting in a downtown DC garage the day before the January 6 Capitol Hill riot between the then-leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, the now-indicted leader of the Oath Keepers militia and other far-right figures, according to two witnesses interviewed by FBI agents. Among the half dozen people gathered at a garage near the Phoenix Park Hotel was Oath Keepers head Stewart Rhodes, who was indicted this year on charges of “seditious conspiracy” in the insurrection. Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who was not present at the riot, was also at the garage meeting but left Washington afterward.

  • Kimmel Spots Legal Fine Print That Could Keep 'Pathetic' Trump Out Of Office

    The late night host noted a very specific law the former president may have just broken.