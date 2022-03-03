Harrisburg man accused of driving drunk in crash that seriously injured two teens in Centre County

A Harrisburg man was accused Thursday of driving under the influence of alcohol when he seriously injured two teenagers in a crash nearly two years ago in Potter Township.

Troy Lyons, 51, crashed in May 2020 down an embankment along state Route 144. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.116%, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The legal threshold for DUI 0.08%.

One teenager was flown by medical helicopter to two hospitals for treatment of a serious liver laceration, kidney laceration and broken wrist. The other teenager was treated for a broken femur, police wrote.

Lyons, police wrote, said he swerved his 2002 Jeep Liberty to avoid a deer. He also said he was drinking before leaving Harrisburg, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed. Lyons did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Lyons was charged with two felony counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle, and two misdemeanor counts each of recklessly endangering another person, DUI and child endangerment. He was also charged with four summary traffic violations.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Greg Koehle. Lyons was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.