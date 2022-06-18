Harrisburg man pleads guilty to fatal drug delivery in Snyder County

Jun. 18—MIDDLEBURG — Renee Kerr wept in Snyder County Court on Friday as a man pleaded guilty to providing drugs that caused her son's overdose-related death last July.

"It's been hell," said Kerr, of Lewisburg, flanked by her daughter, Rachel Reinhart, and Tessa Iski, the girlfriend of her late son, Benjamin Zimmerman. "Ben had his problems, but I believed he was in recovery."

Zimmerman died on July 20 in the Shamokin Dam home of a confidential informant who told state police at Selinsgrove the 25-year-old Lewisburg man had taken at least one of 10 Oxycodone pills he'd purchased from Jose J. Mercado-Flores, 27, of Harrisburg.

An investigation led to a charge of first-degree felony drug delivery resulting in the death filed against Mercado-Flores who pleaded guilty Friday morning before President Judge Michael H. Sholley.

Under terms of the plea agreement, the judge said, Mercado-Flores faces 5 1/2 years to 11 years in state prison. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Kerr intends to make a victim-impact statement at the sentencing hearing, she said.

"I want (Mercado-Flores) to be held accountable. We'll be serving a life sentence and he'll be out in about 5 1/2 years," she said.

Zimmerman had struggled with addiction for several years. He spent a year at a rehab facility five years before his death, Reinhart said.

Iski said Zimmerman was staying clean following treatment, but Reinhart said he may have stumbled after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reinhart and her mother said more needs to be done to provide long-term counseling and rehabilitation to people with addictions in and outside of the judicial system and harsher penalties for drug dealers.

"My son is just another statistic and no one cares," Kerr said, wiping tears from her face. "I just don't understand why, and I'll never have the answer."