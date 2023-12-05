Harrisburg officials trying to help homeless encampments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg officials have announced an update regarding homeless encampments.

City officials are trying to help get people off the streets. Now that overnight shelters are open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., the city will be putting signs back up with a deadline for people to clear out of Riverfront Park.

At this time, 15 to 20 people are living there. Service providers are talking to them about their next steps.

“This is a matter of safety for everyone. As I repeatedly stated homeless is not a crime however trespassing is. so it is a matter of working with folks to be able to offer them the resource that is legal and safe,” Dennise Hill, Director of Housing and Economic Development said.

There is also a homeless encampment by the PennDOT Riverfront Office that officials are trying to move for the Interstate 81 expansion. However, city officials do not believe it will need to be done until late next year or early 2025.

