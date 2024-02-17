Harrisburg Police looking for missing kayaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are looking for a missing kayaker.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Friday, Feb. 16, at around 2 p.m. officers responded to the south side of City Island regarding a missing kayaker.

When officers arrived, they were able to identify the kayaker as 44-year-old Brenton King. Police said that King’s kayak was recovered by the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire in the Susquehanna River south of City Island.

An investigation has been started into the incident and as of 1:30 p.m., police have said that King has not been found. King is described as a Black male with a thin build approximately 6 foot tall. He was most likely wearing fluorescent orange and black bibs when he disappeared.

44-year-old Brenton King (Courtesy of Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

