Harrisburg school shooter probation violation hearing postponed until rape charges resolved, likely in March

Dec. 22—CANTON — An evidentiary hearing for Harrisburg High School shooter Mason Buhl scheduled for Tuesday morning was cancelled pending resolution of rape charges in Hughes County, furthering the legal proceedings that have been running for well over six years.

Mason Buhl, now 22, was 16 years old when he shot Harrisburg High School principal Kevin Lein in the arm in Lein's office during the school day, forcing the high school into lockdown and sending shockwaves across the community.

In a 2017 plea deal, he was sentenced to 15 years probation with a 25-year prison sentence suspended, provided he followed the terms of his probation — including no displays of violent behavior.

After rape charges were filed against Buhl in Hughes County in August, Buhl's attempted murder case from 2015 was reopened to examine if a probation violation occurred, which could result in Buhl being sentenced to serve his original 25-year prison term.

The evidentiary hearing regarding an alleged probation violation was initially scheduled to be held in September, but was continued by the court to Tuesday.

Lincoln County State's Attorney Tom Wollman, who prosecuted the case in 2015 and will continue arguing on behalf of the state, said Tuesday's hearing was continued at the request of Buhl's attorneys.

"It was continued because of pending criminal charges in Hughes County," Wollman told the Mitchell Republic. "They want to resolve those matters first."

Wollman indicated it isn't unusual for a continuance with other pending matters, noting there is no statutory limit to the number of continuances for a hearing.

The standards for an evidentiary hearing regarding an alleged probation violation are different from that of a normal hearing, Wollman said generally, not specifically in connection to Buhl's hearing.

This means Buhl could be found guilty of a probation violation regardless of the outcome of his charges in Hughes County.

Buhl's legal proceedings growing in numbers

The rape charges in Hughes County stem from a victim's allegation that Buhl raped her at three times between June 2020 and July 2021.

The victim, whose name is confidential in the criminal charges, also filed for a protection order against Buhl in Minnehaha County.

In the victim's two-page application for the protection order, the victim wrote of Buhl's forceful, drunken sexual advances, anger when the victim said no and instances where Buhl would punch her in the lower abdomen.

"When I was late, he would punch me with a closed fist, stating that is what will happen if I get pregnant," the victim wrote.

The application also claims Buhl would text the victim's friends from her phone to sever their friendships, and would not allow the victim to drive, shower, go to work, use the Wi-Fi and would even control her diet.

The victim also claimed Buhl had purchased knives on Ebay.

A previously-unsealed incident report from the Sioux Falls Police Department alleged that in a separate incident labeled Buhl as a suspect in a simple domestic assault case.

Though no charges were ever filed in that case, it could play a role in Buhl's probation requirement to avoid displays of aggression.

Buhl's rape charges are set to head to trial on Feb. 9, 2022, in Hughes County.

On March 1, 2022, he'll appear in a Minnehaha County courtroom for a protection order hearing in the morning, followed by an appearance in a Lincoln County courtroom the same afternoon for a status hearing regarding his alleged probation violations.

If convicted of all three counts of rape and found guilty of violating his probation, he could be sentenced to serve up to 175 years in prison.