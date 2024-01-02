Harrison, 7, enjoys first Christmas with bionic arm

Harrison was fitted with the bionic arm just before Christmas

A seven-year-old boy who enjoyed his first Christmas with a new bionic arm said it meant he could play with two toys at once for the first ever time.

Harrison, from Ludlow, in Shropshire, and two other families had to raise £16,000 to receive the arms, which were made by a company in Bristol.

They reached their target with a series of fundraising events.

Harrison's father said it had been amazing to watch him play with two Harry Potter toys simultaneously,

The arm came from Open Bionics, which develops 3D printed bionic arms, and it said the three arms cost a total of £40,000.

It chose three children to receive new arms and put up £15,000, along with £9,000 from The Worshipful Company of the Glovers.

Harrison, pictured with his family, loves playing sports

Harrison, who was born with a defect which meant his left arm did not develop before birth, raised his share of money with a series of raffles, toy sales and car washes.

He was invited to choose his own design after a plaster of Paris cast was made and he described it as a "Black Panther" arm.

The device is controlled by sensors which pick up muscle movements in his arm and includes a light in the back of his hand.

It was fitted a month ago and his father said: "It was the first Christmas of actually seeing him pick up two toys and play.

"Harry Potter and Voldemort were having a fight together. So rather than struggling with the characters, to see him pick those up as a parent was just amazing."

The family has thanked everyone who donated and Harrison's father said he was now looking forward to playing more football, rugby, cricket and tennis and going swimming.

"Harrison's pretty sporty and nothing holds him back really," his father said.

