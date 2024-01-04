Harrison to begin offering free electronic recycling services in February

HARRISON — The village of Harrison will begin offering residents a free drop-off electronic recycling service in February.

"We noticed that people have more and more electronic devices they want to get rid of so we wanted to offer a safe place to dispose of them instead of having them end up in landfills," Assistant Village Manager Chad Pelishek told The Post-Crescent.

Harrison entered a three-year contract with recycling service company COM2 to offer this program, which will replace the village's yearly electronic recycling events with Calumet Recycles.

Starting in February, residents can bring old electronic devices to the village hall located at W5298 State 114 and work with village staff to dispose of their items during regular business hours.

Pelishek said the village is working on putting together a more official drop-off site for electronics that should be ready by spring.

A list of acceptable electronics will be provided by the village closer to the program's launch.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Village of Harrison to begin offering free electronic recycling services