Harrison Butker: 'Cool' to see Chiefs battle through adversity
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said the team faced more adversity than any other season since Patrick Mahomes' arrival, but he said it was "cool" to see teammates step up.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said the team faced more adversity than any other season since Patrick Mahomes' arrival, but he said it was "cool" to see teammates step up.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
Brady’s latest praise of Mahomes centered on the comparison of two elite duos but also reminded the NFL world how deeply the Chiefs’ 28-year-old quarterback has earned Brady’s respect.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
After almost a year as an invite-only app, Bluesky is now open to the public. Funded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky is one of the more promising micro-blogging platforms that could provide an alternative to Elon Musk's X. Now that anyone can join, the young platform faces a challenge: how can it meaningfully stand up to Threads' 130 million monthly active users, or even Mastodon's 1.8 million?
The 2024 Super Bowl is this Sunday — are you ready to watch?
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
Snap was the latest high-profile company to announce job cuts in 2024, as the world of big business gives management teams cover to make these moves.
Government hackers last year exploited three unknown vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone operating system to target victims with spyware developed by a European startup, according to Google. On Tuesday, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates nation-backed hacking, published a report analyzing several government campaigns conducted with hacking tools developed by several spyware and exploit sellers, including Barcelona-based startup Variston. In one of the campaigns, according to Google, government hackers took advantage of three iPhone "zero-days," which are vulnerabilities not known to Apple at the time they were exploited.
Roblox built its own language model to provide real-time AI chat translation to its gamers around the world.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
Boosting the moisture in your home's air may help relieve headaches, eczema and even allergies, experts say.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber just launched its car for the 2024 season named the C44 in green and black.
The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
The rookie big men are joined by two newcomers in Yahoo Sports' updated top 10 rankings.
Red Bull is investigating a female team member's complaint of inappropriate behavior against its Formula One team boss Christian Horner. Horner denies the allegations.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Dan Titus examines the Week 16 fantasy hoops landscape, offering his top adds ahead of the NBA trade deadline.