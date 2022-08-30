Harrison County deputy, former NAPD officer, charged with two felonies

Aug. 29—FLOYD COUNTY — A former New Albany police officer and current deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office has been charged with two felonies in Floyd County.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Floyd Superior Court No. 1, Ralph M. Weaver, 37, of Lanesville is facing one count of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and one count of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

Weaver is accused of sending an email on May 10 under the name of a New Albany police officer. In the email, which was sent to area authorities and two television stations, the writer claims to have reported criminal activity committed by other NAPD officers to his supervisor and nothing was done.

The officer whose name was attributed to the email was contacted by an Indiana State Police investigator on May 11. The officer told the investigator he didn't send the email, according to the affidavit.

Through a search warrant, ISP gathered information from Google on the Gmail address. Information obtained via the warrant showed the person with that email address had searched for "When will police track an IP address" and "How to hide your IP address," according to the affidavit.

The investigator states in the affidavit that he interviewed another detective with ISP who said he had been contacted by Weaver. The detective said the call was "odd" because he hadn't spoken with Weaver in some time, according to the affidavit.

The detective said Weaver asked if he'd heard about the email sent regarding the NAPD. The detective said he had heard about it and that he believed ISP was conducting an investigation into whether crimes including impersonating a police officer had been committed, according to the affidavit.

Weaver asked the detective "if there could be a crime of impersonating a police officer if a police officer was the one who sent the email," according to the affidavit.

The investigator states he was able to obtain information from Verizon through a warrant to locate the IP address for the user who sent the email, and it was traced to Weaver's home address.

The investigator writes in the affidavit that he interviewed Weaver, who acknowledged having heard about the email but denied sending it. When the investigator mentioned information tying the IP address to his data plan, Weaver said his phone wasn't locked with a passcode and his wife had access to it. He also told the investigator he had obtained a new cell phone but didn't know the date.

The investigator interviewed Weaver's wife, who denied knowing anything about the email, according to the affidavit.

Weaver resigned from the NAPD in 2021 after being placed on administrative leave. The News and Tribune previously filed information requests regarding the situation, but was only provided with a copy of the administrative leave notice.

Under state law, if an officer is fired, suspended or demoted, the city would be required to provide personnel records. Releasing personnel records is up to the discretion of the city if an officer has been placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigns.

Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said Monday afternoon his department was attempting to obtain the information included in the affidavit.

"We've put [Weaver] on administrative leave pending an internal investigation and we're currently trying to get our hands on the affidavit that has been filed by the ISP," Smith said.

According to ISP, Weaver turned himself in to the court Monday afternoon.