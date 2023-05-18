Harrison County officer fatally shoots person after attack on Biloxi highway, authorities say

A member of Harrison County law enforcement shot and killed a person Thursday at the scene of a car accident in Biloxi, according to a press release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

A Harrison County Board of Supervisor’s county patrol officer stopped to render aid near the intersection of Highway 67 and Shriner’s Boulevard about 4 p.m. when “a subject attacked the officer multiple times,” MBI said.

The officer fired her gun to defend herself in the attack, striking the subject, Sheriff Troy Peterson told the Sun Herald.

The officer represents District One and Supervisor Beverly Martin, Peterson said. Supervisors’ patrol officers do not work for the sheriff’s department.

MBI has not released any other details and the agency said it is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.”

The area where the shooting occurred is near the Mississippi Highway Patrol station.

A county patrol officer is not a regular term associated with law enforcement. In Harrison County, each supervisor has a patrol officer assigned for their district. They are certified law enforcement officers who go through training.

The MBI is the agency that investigates officer-involved shootings in Mississippi. Information from the investigation is turned over to the state Attorney General’s office.