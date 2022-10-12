Harrison County SWAT team arrests suspect after man found shot to death in Saucier

The Harrison County sheriff’s SWAT team arrested a murder suspect Tuesday inside of a home in Saucier, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced in a press release.

Deputies responded to 21325 Road 221 in Saucier after receiving a report of a shooting, Peterson said, and found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The investigation identified Timothy Duane Bullock as the suspect in the killing and deputies determined the 28-year-old left the scene and went back to his home.

The SWAT team went in and arrested Bullock without incident, Peterson said.

Bullock is charged with felony murder and is held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

This is the second homicide in Saucier in less than a week. Jacob Matthew McDonough was arrested in connection to the Oct. 6 killing of Hugh Polk, his 85-year-old grandfather.