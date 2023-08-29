Harrison Floyd: Defendant in Georgia election case released from jail

The sole defendant in the Georgia election interference case being held in Fulton County Jail has been released from jail, five days after his arrest.

Harrison Floyd's lawyer told the BBC that his client had not been able to shower during his time in jail and was "concerned" for his personal safety.

The BBC has reached out to Fulton County Jail for comment.

Mr Floyd surrendered on Thursday without a lawyer, at the time choosing to forego legal help over the cost.

Georgia prosecutors allege the 39-year-old former US Marine was part of a plot to pressure an election worker into making false claims about ballot manipulation and election fraud in the state.

Mr Floyd is the former leader of the conservative grassroots organisation Black Voices for Trump.

He turned himself in late last week without a pre-negotiated bond.

At a hearing on Friday, where he represented himself, his request for one was denied by a judge, in part because of charges he faces for allegedly assaulting federal agents in Maryland earlier this year.

He later retained a lawyer, who helped to negotiate a $100,000 (£79,000) bond to secure his release on Tuesday.

An online fundraiser is helping pay for his newly retained lawyer, Chris Kachouroff, and it has so far raised over $270,000.

The 18 other defendants in the case - including former president Donald Trump and his one-time lawyer Rudy Giuliani surrendered last week week with negotiate bonds in place and did not spend any length of time in Fulton County jail.