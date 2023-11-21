Harrison Floyd: Georgia judge declines to jail Trump co-defendant before trial

A co-defendant in Donald Trump's Georgia election fraud case can remain free until trial, a judge has ruled, rejecting a plea that he be jailed for an alleged "pattern of intimidation".

Prosecutors wanted bail revoked for Harrison Floyd, ex-head of Black Voices for Trump, over his social media posts.

Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Mr Floyd did technically violate his bond, but said the deal should be modified.

Mr Floyd and the ex-US president are among 19 who were charged in the case.