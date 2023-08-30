Harrison Floyd, only Trump defendant not out on bail, granted bond in Georgia election case

Harrison Floyd, the only co-defendant in the Georgia election case who was not released after surrendering, has negotiated his bail, according to court records.

A judge signed off on a $100,000 bond agreement for Floyd on Tuesday, five days after he was detained at the Fulton County Jail. Floyd has not been released as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

A leader of Black Voices for Trump, Floyd is accused of trying to convince Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements about election operations on Election Day 2020, under the guise of offering her help.

He is charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

Floyd surrendered at the jail Thursday without negotiating his bail in advance, as his 18 co-defendants did.

He has been detained at the facility ever since, and a judge denied bail for Floyd at a Friday hearing, deeming him a potential flight risk. Floyd was arrested earlier this year for allegedly assaulting an FBI agent serving him a grand jury subpoena.

Floyd’s arraignment is scheduled for next Wednesday.

