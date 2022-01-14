Harrison found guilty of 2017 murder in Leesburg

Jeremy Harrison reacts in the courtroom Thursday after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s lover in 2017 in Leesburg.

TAVARES — Jeremy Harrison was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder Thursday for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s lover in 2017 four hours after breaking into their bedroom and threatening him.

“Fred Thomas did nothing to nobody,” Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio told jurors in his closing argument. “He was in bed with his new girlfriend when he was shot and killed ….”

“He was killed because he [Harrison] refused to let go of this relationship.”

Read about Rudolph's testimony: Ex-girlfriend of Jeremy Harrison testifies in his murder trial

More on the trial: Murder, armed burglary trial of Leesburg man starts Monday

In the news this week: COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter: Cases rising in schools, community amid omicron surge

Jamie Rudolph called police at 4:30 a.m. May 21 to say that Harrison used a key he still had from when they were living together the month before.

She quoted him as saying that Thomas, “needs to get the [expletive] out of here.”

When he came back just after nine a.m., he reportedly said, “Didn’t I tell you if you weren’t gone I’m gonna shoot you?”

Defense attorney Mark Jackson argued that there was no evidence Harrison had a gun.

In the 4:30 a.m. incident, while others said he was waving a gun, Rudolph later said it could have been a phone. She later told police she saw a gun in Thomas’ truck earlier that evening. Harrison went out to his truck briefly after the 4:30 a.m. incident, though no one saw him bringing a gun inside.

The case had its challenges. There was no usable DNA evidence, including on the key. There was no gun recovered, and Rudolph has been a very reluctant witness. She has told Harrison, the father of two of her children, that she sill loves him.

On Tuesday, she talked practically in whispers, admitting she did not want to testify against against the father of two of her children..

And although there were other six other people in the apartment that night, only Rudolph and Harrison can say what happened in the bedroom. She said she jumped out of bed and ran to a roommate’s bedroom, so she did not see the shot fired.

Story continues

Camuccio argues that she made three statements initially saying that Harrison fired the fatal bullet. Rudolph told the 911 dispatcher that Harrison shot Thomas, she told a detective on the scene, and she told Harrison on the phone minutes later, “You don’t live here anymore, and now you’re going to go to jail … because you shot him.”

The jury took only two hours to reach its decision.

Harrison and his attorney both hung their heads while listening to the verdict that will put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

“Justice is served,” said Thomas’ stepfather, Clyde Harrison.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Jeremy Harrison found guilty of murder, will spend life in prison