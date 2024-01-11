How Harrison Ingram, UNC’s defense led the No. 7 Tar Heels to a win over the Wolfpack

North Carolina and N.C. State began the day Wednesday tied atop the ACC men’s basketball standings with unblemished 3-0 records.

The Tar Heels are still there.

No. 7 UNC (12-3, 4-0 ACC) powered past N.C. State (11-4, 3-1 ACC), 67-54, on Wednesday in Raleigh, moving to 23-6 all-time at PNC Arena.

Harrison Ingram is a big reason why, even drawing praise from one of N.C. State’s most ardent fans — while getting to know him perhaps too well in the second half. That’s when the Stanford transfer took a tumble over the courtside media table, landing on Wendell Murphy — one of N.C. State’s major donors — trying to corral a loose ball.

Murphy — after assuring those around him he was OK — complimented Ingram on his aggressive play. Ingram’s teammates and coach agreed.

North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram climbs out of the crowd after diving out of bounds during the second half of the Tar Heels’ 67-54 win over N.C. State at PNC Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.

“He’s just really a do-it-all guy. You never really know what you’re gonna get out of them,” graduate student Armando Bacot said. “Some games he might give us 20-6-6, and another game we might give us 10 and 20. Having a guy like that, that can just really just fit the mold of what’s going on and play like that is huge.”

Bacot played just 23 minutes after picking up his third personal foul five minutes into the second half.

Ingram said Bacot’s foul trouble provided motivation to dial things up. He finished with nine points and 19 rebounds — a new career high — including five offensive boards. Ingram’s previous best was 15 at Pitt last week.

Hubert Davis called Ingram a “complete player,” providing a strong presence in the paint on both ends of the floor.

“We’re always talking about, this is not an Armando Bacot rebounding game, it’s a UNC basketball rebounding game,” Davis said. “For him to get 19 rebounds, that’s just off the chart.”

That Ingram did it in his first road game against N.C. State was a bonus. He’s been in hostile road environments before, but never one like PNC Arena, where opposing fans had done enough homework on him to taunt him about his ex-girlfriend from middle school.

But, Ingram said, that only helped him. Ingram said the trash talk as motivation, and that “hatred in the building” makes him play harder. Aside from the atmosphere, Ingram credits his recent performances to a will to win, improved physical shape and confidence.

“I didn’t have my best year last year. They gave me confidence in my shot, confidence in my game, confidence in my play and my decision making,” Ingram said. “I feel like I’m the best player I’ve ever been.”

Ingram also had plenty of help from his teammates. Jalen Washington added eight rebounds. Jae’Lyn Withers contributed three blocks.

North Carolina’s Jalen Washington and Harrison Ingram pressure N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. during the first half of the Tar Heels’ 67-54 win at PNC Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Carolina defense held N.C. State to its lowest number of points against the Heels since January 2001, and its lowest field goal percentage in the rivalry series since 1954.

Carolina has now won three straight games on the road by holding its opponent to fewer than 60 points. That hasn’t happened since the 1998-99 season.

“I just felt like it was another collectively great effort on the players,” Davis said. “I told them after the game that they’re not playing good defense, they’re playing elite defense ... it doesn’t guarantee that we’ll come out on the winning side, but it does guarantee that it keeps us in games.”

It more than kept the Heels in it this time around.