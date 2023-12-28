Harrison is looking to bring in businesses with announcement of new commercial development

Harrison Village Hall on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Village of Harrison , Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

HARRISON — The village of Harrison is positioning itself as a prime spot for new business development with the announcement of new office spaces and commercial lots to be available in 2024.

Last week, Harrison announced three commercial developments, which included a new office building for a home remodeling contractor and swimming pool installer as well as new commercial lots throughout the village.

Harrison has traditionally been a prime area for residential development, adding over 300 lots of single-family homes between 2020 and 2022. Since 2015, the village has seen a 25% growth in residential development, according to a press release from village Planner Chad Pelishek.

Now the village is looking to expand its business profile to support its growing population.

Home contractor and swimming pool installer offices break ground in December

Developers expect to break ground soon on an office and contractor shop for Hartwood Homes andCannonball Pools, LLC along County KK.

Hartwood Homes provides custom home builds and remodeling while Cannonball Pools is a fiberglass swimming pool installer.

The new building is expected to be completed and operational sometime in 2024.

The lot it will sit on is a part of three rezoned commercial lots where a house and farm used to be. No other developments have been confirmed for the other two lots.

Available office spaces coming to Harrison

A 9,600-square-foot office building and associated parking lot are also expected to be constructed along County KK next year.

The building will include retail and office space as well as a contractor shop in the rear of the building.

Developers Timber Stone Properties, LLC have not selected any tenants for the completed building to date.

Village approves 13-lot commercial subdivision

The Harrison Village Board approved a development plan 13-lot commercial subdivision, called Crossroads, located between Friendship Drive and State 55.

Crossroads is zoned for business, professional and commercial retail but no developments are selected yet.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Village of Harrison announces new commercial development coming in 2024