Harrison man accused of firing shot into the air at Sheldon Park claims self-defense

Jun. 10—A Harrison man told police he was defending himself when he fired a shot in the air at the Sheldon Park public housing complex Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint

Police from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, Harrison and Brackenridge responded to a report of shots fired on Municipal Drive shortly after midnight.

After speaking with the alleged victim, Housing Authority police charged Erik Devon West, 28, with misdemeanor charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Police said the alleged victim told them a man later identified as West had appeared from behind a building and threatened him. The alleged victim said he responded with a profane taunt and then, despite seeing something that looked like a holster in the other man's waist area, turned away from the man when shots rang out.

The alleged victim said he never got a good luck at the gun, but saw West waving his arm in the air before running into a house, according to the complaint. The alleged victim told police he ran for his children and took them inside.

According to the complaint, West told officers he owns two handguns and a rifle. Police found he had a valid license to carry.

When an officer checking West's guns to make sure they were unloaded said one was recently fired, the complaint said West voluntarily said that he has the right to protect himself, and added, "I just fired it in the air."

A spent 9mm casing was found at the scene.

West did not have an attorney listed in court records. He was arraigned Wednesday and released on a nonmonetary bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.

