Harrison man jailed after police say he attacked woman at Brackenridge bar

Aug. 4—A Harrison man who police said attacked a woman at a Brackenridge bar is being held in Allegheny County Jail without bail, online court records showed.

Brackenridge police charged Keith Robert Haslett, 37, with simple assault, strangulation and harassment following his arrest early Tuesday at Devil Dog Saloon.

Police said they responded to a reported assault at the Sixth Avenue bar around 2:45 a.m.

A criminal complaint filed in the case said the woman told police that she and Haslett had been arguing when he grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground outside the bar. Then, inside the bar, police said the woman reported that Haslett grabbed her by the throat again, pushed her and hit her in the face.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the woman's account of what happened, police said. Police said Haslett told them nothing had happened. The complaint said the woman was bleeding from a small cut on the back of her head.

Haslett did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Pittsburgh District Judge Eugene Ricciardi denied Haslett bail when he was arraigned Tuesday morning. The judge said Haslett presented a danger to the victim and no set of conditions could guarantee her safety.

A preliminary is scheduled for Aug. 11 in front of Brackenridge District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel.

