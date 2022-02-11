Harrison man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of truck driver in 2007

The suspect in what had been a Hudson County cold case for 13 years, pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally stabbing a truck driver in Jersey City in 2007, according to prosecutors.

Joel Esquijarrosa, 44, of Harrison, admitted he stabbed Rafael Angel Aguero Espinoza, 50, in August 2007, during a robbery that left Espinoza dead in the cabin of his tractor trailer on Senate Place and Van Winkle Avenue in Jersey City.

The case had investigators stumped until Esquijarrosa's arrest in Harrison two years ago on charges of criminal mischief, NorthJersey.com previously reported.

After Harrison police alerted prosecutors they had Esquijarrosa in custody, investigators soon pieced together the defendant's connection to the 2007 killing and charged him with murder.

In his plea bargain with the state, Esquijarrosa pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and could face 18 years in state prison upon sentencing.

