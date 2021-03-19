Harrison man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child porn

Michael DiVittorio, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read

Mar. 19—A Harrison man who already was a registered sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child porn possession.

U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Hornan imposed the sentence Thursday against Jack Ulrich Jr.

Ulrich, 43, had pleaded guilty last June to one count of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said he possessed more than 100 photographs and videos of minors in October 2018.

Ulrich admitted to using various applications such as Chatous, Facebook and Dropbox to obtain the files, authorities said.

Ulrich was a registered sex offender at the time, having been convicted in Westmoreland County Court of a sex crime involving minors in 2006.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn H. Bloch prosecuted the recent case and the FBI handled the investigation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .

