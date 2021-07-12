Harrison police charge man with stealing 2 vehicles, burglarizing dealership

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
·3 min read

Jul. 12—A Harrison man is in the Allegheny County Jail after township police charged him with stealing two vehicles and burglarizing a used car dealership.

Harrison police said they identified Mark A. Bauer, 60, as the person responsible for taking a GMC Sierra from Ekas Auto and a Pontiac Torrent from Auto Rama, both on Friday morning.

In a criminal complaint against Bauer, Harrison police said they have dealt with him on several incidents, and that he has an extensive background including several burglaries and thefts.

According to the complaint, the investigation began after the owner of Ekas Auto reported that the GMC Sierra had been taken from his lot sometime Friday morning. Police had noted the GMC earlier that morning parked in a suspicious manner behind Gold-N-Gals, a nearby business. Police had it towed.

While an officer was taking the report at Ekas, a report for a vehicle stolen from Auto Rama came in.

Police said the owner told them a 12-foot ladder had been propped up to a high window. Not knowing someone had broken in, the owner took it down.

The owner said the burglary happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Three sets of keys were missing, and the blue Pontiac SUV was gone from the lot.

An Auto Rama employee reported seeing the Pontiac. A Harrison officer left the dealership to try to find it, and saw the vehicle turn onto Saxonburg Boulevard, but lost sight of it in the area of Pearl Street and Sylvan Avenue.

Police said a confidential witness reported seeing Bauer driving a blue SUV. Police said they knew no one at Bauer's home owns such a vehicle.

An officer with the Allegheny Regional Police Department reported seeing the vehicle parked at McDonald's on Freeport Road, from where police had it towed.

Video surveillance showed a short male with a blue shirt and white hat crossing the street from McDonald's. Police said they knew Bauer sometimes visits a woman's apartment within walking distance on Municipal Drive.

Officers found Bauer in the apartment. They said he was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a white hat, matching the clothing in the video.

Police said the woman allowed them to search near where Bauer was, and they found the ignition key for the Pontiac recovered at McDonald's.

Police reviewed video surveillance, in which they said Bauer was seen in the rear of Ekas Auto and other businesses before 6 a.m. The GMC is seen on video traveling backwards on Springhill Road and being parked behind Gold-N-Gals. Police said Bauer is also seen on video walking toward Auto Rama.

Police charged Bauer with theft, burglary, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at nighttime.

Bauer did not have an attorney listed in court records.

According to court records, he was denied bail when arraigned Friday afternoon out of concern for public safety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21 before Brackenridge District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

