Harrison Township resident explains what he saw during Amazon van theft

Several families might not receive their packages on time this week because someone stole an Amazon delivery van Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports that an Amazon van had been stolen from the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive in Harrison Township.

“They were in a white Ford van, I was on the porch and they jumped in the van and took off with it,” Amazon driver Joe Bruce said in a 911 call.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talked to a neighbor who watched the incident unfold.

All of this happened right in front of Darren Mangen’s home.

“My wife’s yelling ‘Hey come to the door the Amazon truck is being stolen,’” Mangen said.

Mangen said the Sheriff’s deputy’s response times are sometimes delayed on Old Riverside Road.

“Sometimes it’s 20 minutes, sometimes it’s a half hour,” he said.

Now, he’s worried about the Amazon delivery driver and others in his neighborhood.

“A high-valued Amazon load being stolen means probably a lot of people didn’t get their packages today,” Mangen said.

According to emergency scanner traffic, Sheriff’s deputies spent time Sunday afternoon canvassing the area trying to find security camera footage that would point them in the right direction.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said this is still an active investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn if the truck has been found and if anyone is in custody.