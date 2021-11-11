Harrison Twp. gunshot victim argued earlier with shooter, deputies say

Nov. 11—A man was shot Wednesday night in the right thigh while he was sitting inside a car in Harrison Twp.

Medics and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were called around 5:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Cadie Avenue.

The victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect left in a car, possibly a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, according to reports.

Deputies said they believe the shooting is related to an argument that happened earlier in the day between the victim and suspect.