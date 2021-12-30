Harrison Twp. man accused of raping 2-year-old girl

Dec. 30—A Harrison Twp. man was charged with rape after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl last week.

Bond was set for 21-year-old Demonte Lavon Heard at $500,000 on Wednesday, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

On Christmas Eve, the victim's mother reportedly found blood in the child's diaper after picking the girl up from a babysitter. When the mother asked the babysitter what happened, they said they didn't know and that Heard had been alone with the child for hours, according to an affidavit.

The mother called police and the girl was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital for treatment. A doctor confirmed the girl's injuries were consistent with sexual or physical abuse, according to court documents.

Police arrested Heard on Dennison Avenue in Dayton on Tuesday. During an interview with police, Heard admitted to sexually assaulting the child, according to court records.

"Heard said he had to do it and didn't know why," the affidavit read.

Heard was scheduled to be arraigned this morning. We will update this story as more information is available.