Harrison Twp. man accused of sexually abusing 2 girls younger than 13

Dec. 21—A 40-year-old Harrison Twp. man is accused of sexually abusing two girls.

James Edward Akins III is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape of a victim younger than 13 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a victim younger than 13.

"The indictment covers two female victims, both under 13 years of age," said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman. "The victims were known to the defendant."

The charges involve incidents reported to have happened between March 2020 and July 2021 in Harrison Twp. The case was investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Flannagan said.

Akins has been held since Dec. 8 in the Montgomery County Jail.