Harrison Twp. man faces more than 20 charges of raping, abusing girl

Jun. 18—A Harrison Twp. man was indicted Friday on nearly two-dozen child sex charges.

Jason Anthony Edward Weprin, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 14 counts of rape of a child younger than 13; two counts of rape of a child younger than 10; two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and one misdemeanor count of public indecency.

According to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, an investigation originally began in 2019, but Montgomery County Sheriff's detectives said the girl, then 9, did not "disclose sexual abuse."

Detectives investigated again when the girl reportedly asked classmates whether they had been raped and said that she "might find someone who is like me," the affidavit stated.

In an interview, the girl told detectives that she had been sexually abused in 2019 while her while her mother was at work and that she also had been asked to do sexual things over the internet. She said the abuse stopped in 2021, when she was 12.

Weprin remains held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.