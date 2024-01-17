Harrison Twp. man gets life sentence for stabbing Huber Heights man to death

Jan. 16—A Harrison Twp. man will spend 20 years to life in prison for stabbing a Huber Heights man to death in September 2021.

Barry Bearadeno Pence II, 24, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a jury on Dec. 19 found him guilty of two counts each of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the death of 59-year-old James T. Woolard.

Huber Heights police were dispatched Sept. 20, 2021, to a Tilbury Road house after Woolard's daughter called 911 to report finding her father not breathing.

She told dispatchers Woolard wasn't moving and there was blood on the couch, according to police records.

Officers found Woolard had been stabbed multiple times.

"Further investigation determined the defendant, who was known to the victim, had entered the victim's home and stabbed him to death," a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office read.

An autopsy determined Woolard had been stabbed at least 20 times, including four times to the heart.